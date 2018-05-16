Benylin Mucus Cough Max 150Ml

Product Description
- Mucus Cough Max Menthol Flavour 100 mg/5 ml Oral Solution
- Guaifenesin
- Benylin® Mucus Cough Max Menthol flavour 100 mg/5 ml oral solution helps to relieve chesty (productive) coughs by loosening phlegm, making it easier to cough up.
- Maximum strength formula
- Reduces chest congestion
- Contains menthol flavour
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Each ml of Oral Solution contains: Guaifenesin 20 mg (100 mg in 5 ml), Also contains: Ethanol, Glucose, Fructose, Ponceau 4R (E124) and Sodium, (See leaflet for further information)
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.Store in the original container to protect from light.
Preparation and Usage
- Dose: For oral use only.
- Adults and adolescents aged 12 years and over: Two 5 ml spoonfuls 4 times a day.
- Do not use in children under 12 years.
- Do not use more than 4 doses in 24 hours.
- Do not exceed the stated dose.
- As with all similar medicines, if you are pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking this product.
- Please consult your doctor or pharmacist if symptoms persist for more than 7 days.
- Read the package leaflet before use.
- Use within 4 weeks after first opening.
Warnings
- Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
