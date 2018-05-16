By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Benylin Mucus Cough Max 150Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Benylin Mucus Cough Max 150Ml
£ 4.50
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Mucus Cough Max Menthol Flavour 100 mg/5 ml Oral Solution
  • Guaifenesin
  • Benylin® Mucus Cough Max Menthol flavour 100 mg/5 ml oral solution helps to relieve chesty (productive) coughs by loosening phlegm, making it easier to cough up.
  • Maximum strength formula
  • Reduces chest congestion
  • Contains menthol flavour
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Each ml of Oral Solution contains: Guaifenesin 20 mg (100 mg in 5 ml), Also contains: Ethanol, Glucose, Fructose, Ponceau 4R (E124) and Sodium, (See leaflet for further information)

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.Store in the original container to protect from light.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dose: For oral use only.
  • Adults and adolescents aged 12 years and over: Two 5 ml spoonfuls 4 times a day.
  • Do not use in children under 12 years.
  • Do not use more than 4 doses in 24 hours.
  • Do not exceed the stated dose.
  • As with all similar medicines, if you are pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking this product.
  • Please consult your doctor or pharmacist if symptoms persist for more than 7 days.
  • Read the package leaflet before use.
  • Use within 4 weeks after first opening.

Warnings

  • Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Name and address

  • Marketing Authorisation holder:
  • McNeil Products Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • McNeil Products Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Benylin Mucus Max Honey & Lemon 300Ml

£ 8.00
£2.67/100ml

Benylin Mucus Max 150Ml

£ 4.50
£3.00/100ml

Jakemans Throat And Chest 100G

£ 0.60
£0.60/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here