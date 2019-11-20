By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest French Brie With Truffle 135G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest French Brie With Truffle 135G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£18.52/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

Per 30g
  • Energy422kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1406kJ / 339kcal

Product Description

  • Soft cheese made with pasteurised cow's milk and a layer of white Italian truffle.
  • On a cheese board with biscuits or dried fruits. In aperitif, as a savoury canape on a piece of plain biscuit for an original taste.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Truffle (2%), Salt, Natural Truffle Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France using milk from France

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1406kJ / 339kcal422kJ / 102kcal
Fat29.0g8.7g
Saturates19.5g5.9g
Carbohydrate2.0g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.6g5.3g
Salt1.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

absolutely delicious.

5 stars

absolutely delicious.

