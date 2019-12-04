Tesco Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza 278G

Great value
This pizza is really good value, it’s tasty with plenty of topping.
Not good, very dry, severely lacking cheese & tast
Not good, very dry, severely lacking cheese & tasteless. Like chewing on cardboard. Very Disappointed.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1244kJ / 297kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Smoked Pepperoni (12%), Water, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano.
Smoked Pepperoni contains: Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic Powder, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging including cardboard disc.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and cheese is bubbling before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6: 10 - 12 mins.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
This pack contains 2 servings
Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
278g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pizza (137g)
|Energy
|1244kJ / 297kcal
|1704kJ / 406kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|30.4g
|41.6g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.9g
|Protein
|13.7g
|18.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
