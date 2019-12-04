By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza 278G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza 278G
£ 2.00
£0.72/100g

Offer

½ of a pizza
  • Energy1704kJ 406kcal
    20%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates7.9g
    40%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1244kJ / 297kcal

Product Description

  • A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and smoked pepperoni.
  • Thin & Crispy Topped with creamy mozzarella and beechwood smoked pepperoni. Our chefs have created a range of pizzas where the dough is rolled to give an evenly thin base that can be topped right to the edge.
  • Thin & Crispy Topped with creamy mozzarella and beechwood smoked pepperoni
  • Thin & crispy
  • Topped with creamy mozzarella and beechwood smoked pepperoni
  • Pack size: 278g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Smoked Pepperoni (12%), Water, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano.

Smoked Pepperoni contains: Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic Powder, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging including cardboard disc.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and cheese is bubbling before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6: 10 - 12 mins.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6: 8 - 10 mins.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

278g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pizza (137g)
Energy1244kJ / 297kcal1704kJ / 406kcal
Fat12.9g17.7g
Saturates5.8g7.9g
Carbohydrate30.4g41.6g
Sugars2.7g3.7g
Fibre2.1g2.9g
Protein13.7g18.8g
Salt1.2g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value

5 stars

This pizza is really good value, it’s tasty with plenty of topping.

Not good, very dry, severely lacking cheese & tast

1 stars

Not good, very dry, severely lacking cheese & tasteless. Like chewing on cardboard. Very Disappointed.

