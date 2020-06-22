By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shazans 12 Lamb Koftas 400G
A grilled serving of 3 meatballs (70g) contains:
  • Energy614kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars<0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt1g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 991kJ/239kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Seasoned Lamb and Mutton Koftas
  • For more information on our products, please visit our website www.shazans.com.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Tray - plastic - widely recycled
  • Film - mixed material - not currently recycled
  • Please check with your local council for further recycling information.
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Lamb (53%), Mutton (35%), Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Black Pepper, Celery, Mustard Flour, Onion Granules, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, contains Sulphite), Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Soya.

Storage

Keep refrigerated between -2°C and +4°C. Once opened use immediately.Do not exceed the use by date. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Important: If the food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking precautions
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: 12-16 minutes. Medium/high heat.
Remove all packaging.
Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 12-16 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 8-10 minutes. Remove all packaging. Fry in a little oil over a medium/high heat for 8-10 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK, using Fresh & Frozen Meat

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting:
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Ensure product is completely defrosted before cooking.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Upon opening a faint smell is released from the pack. This is normal and will disappear when the meat is exposed to the air.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • Cautions:
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.
  • This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Shazan Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,

Return to

  • Shazan Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,
  • PR1 1GQ.
  • Telephone: 01772 627701
  • Email: info@shazans.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesRaw as sold 100g containsA grilled serving of 3 meatballs (70g) contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy991kJ/239kcal614kJ/147kcal7%8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat19.0g6.5g9%70g
of which saturates8.8g1.6g8%20g
Carbohydrate2.4g9.9g<1%260g
of which sugars1.0g0.6g90g
Fibre0.9g1.4g
Protein14.0g11.3g50g
Salt0.7g1g17%6g
This pack contains approx. 4 servings----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Cautions: Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain. This product contains raw meat.

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

Poor quality

1 stars

Poor quality. The meat colour was greyish/black

