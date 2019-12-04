Najma Spanish Turkey Salami 80G

Product Description
- Sliced Dry Cured and Smoke Flavoured Turkey Sausage with Duck Fat and added Milk Protein
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Halal
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Turkey Meat, Duck Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Milk Proteins, Dextrin, Dextrose, Spices, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E262), Antioxidants (E331, E301), Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (E452), Smoke Flavouring, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Preservatives (E252, E250), Natural Colouring (Beetroot Red), Prepared with 130g of Turkey Meat per 100g of finished product
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0°C - 5°C.Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat, leave open for 10 minutes before consumption.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 311,
- Chertsey,
- Surrey,
- KT16 6EJ.
Net Contents
80g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy:
|1217kJ/293kcal
|Fat:
|20.7g
|of which saturates:
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.6g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|Protein
|21.6g
|Salt
|4.4g
