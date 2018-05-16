By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Najma Spanish Selection Pack 120G

Najma Spanish Selection Pack 120G
Product Description

  • Turkey Salchichón: Sliced Dry Cured Turkey Sausage with Duck Fat and added Milk Protein. Turkey Chorizo: Sliced Dry Cured & Smoke Flavoured Turkey Sausage with Duck Fat, added Milk Protein and Seasoned with Paprika. Turkey Salami: Sliced Dry Cured & Smoke Flavoured Turkey Sausage with Duck Fat and added Milk Protein.
  • A selection of ready to eat Turkey Salchichón, Turkey Chorizo and Turkey Salami
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0°C - 5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat, leave open for 10 minutes before consumption.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Net Contents

120g

    Information

    Ingredients

    Turkey Meat, Duck Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Milk Proteins, Dextrin, Dextrose, Spices, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E262), Antioxidants (E331, E301), Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (E452), Smoke Flavouring, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Preservatives (E252, E250), Natural Colouring (Beetroot Red), Prepared with 130g of Turkey Meat per 100g of finished product

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy:1217kJ/293kcal
    Fat:20.7g
    of which saturates:7.4g
    Carbohydrate:4.6g
    of which sugars:1.8g
    Protein:21.6g
    Salt:4.4g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Turkey Meat, Duck Fat, Paprika (2.5%), Salt, Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Dextrin, Dextrose, Spices, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (E262), Antioxidant (E331), Stabiliser (E451), Acid (E330), Preservatives (E250, E252), Smoke Flavouring, Natural Colouring (Beetroot Red), Prepared with 130g of Turkey Meat per 100g of finished product

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy 998kJ/239kcal
    Fat:13.2g
    of which saturates:4.7g
    Carbohydrate:3.5g
    of which sugars:1.3g
    Protein:25.4g
    Salt:4.5g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Turkey Meat, Duck Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Milk Proteins, Dextrin, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidants (E331, E301), Emulsifier (E452), Acidity Regulator (E262), Preservatives (E250, E252), Flavouring, Natural Colouring (Beetroot Red), Prepared with 130g of Turkey Meat per 100g of finished product

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy:985kJ/236kcal
    Fat:13.2g
    of which saturates:5.1g
    Carbohydrate:2.6g
    of which sugars:1.2g
    Protein:25.6g
    Salt:4.2g

