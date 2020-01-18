Kinder Pingui Coconut 30G

- Energy582 kJ 140kcal7%
Product Description
- Sponge Cake with Milk and Coconut Filling Covered in Milk Chocolate
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (24%) (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Vanillin), Pasteurized Milk (21%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut 5% (Coconut Milk Powder (3.5%), Dried Coconut (1.5%))), Dextrose, Concentrated Butter, Whole Egg Powder, Reduced Fat Cocoa Butter, Yeast, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cocoa Powder, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 2°C - 6°C.
Produce of
Manufactured in Poland
Name and address
- Ferrero Polska Sp. Z o.o,
- ul. Wiertnicza 126,
- 02-952 Warszawa.
Return to
- www.ferrero.pl
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1942kJ/466kcal
|Fat:
|32.0g
|of which saturates:
|21.2g
|Carbohydrate:
|38.0g
|of which sugars:
|32.0g
|Protein:
|6.1g
|Salt:
|0.16g
