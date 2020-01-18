By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kinder Pingui Coconut 30G

Kinder Pingui Coconut 30G
£ 0.75
£2.50/100g
30g:
  • Energy582 kJ 140kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1942kJ/466kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge Cake with Milk and Coconut Filling Covered in Milk Chocolate
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (24%) (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Vanillin), Pasteurized Milk (21%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut 5% (Coconut Milk Powder (3.5%), Dried Coconut (1.5%))), Dextrose, Concentrated Butter, Whole Egg Powder, Reduced Fat Cocoa Butter, Yeast, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cocoa Powder, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 2°C - 6°C.

Produce of

Manufactured in Poland

Name and address

  • Ferrero Polska Sp. Z o.o,
  • ul. Wiertnicza 126,
  • 02-952 Warszawa.

Return to

  • www.ferrero.pl

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1942kJ/466kcal
Fat:32.0g
of which saturates:21.2g
Carbohydrate:38.0g
of which sugars:32.0g
Protein:6.1g
Salt:0.16g

