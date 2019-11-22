By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Margherita Pizza 330G

2(30)Write a review
Tesco Free From Margherita Pizza 330G
£ 3.50
£10.61/kg
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1244kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 858kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free potato, tapioca and oat flour pizza base topped with tomato and basil sauce and coconut oil and potato starch alternative to mozzarella and Cheddar cheese.
  • MILK, WHEAT, GLUTEN & MILK FREE Sourdough pizza, tomato sauce and coconut oil alternative to cheese. Our wheat, gluten, dairy and egg free meals have been made for you so that you don't have to miss out on the food you love. Using high quality ingredients, they deliver the taste you expect without compromise.
  • MILK, WHEAT, GLUTEN & MILK FREE
  • Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Pizza Base [Potato Starch, Tapioca Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Sorghum Flour, Millet Flour, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Coconut Sugar, Gluten Free Oats, Dried Garlic], Tomato (22%), Water, Coconut Oil (5%), Modified Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Salt, Flavouring, Sugar, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Basil, Ground White Pepper, Onion Powder, Oregano, Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12.   

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food Is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

330g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pizza (145g**)
Energy858kJ / 204kcal1244kJ / 296kcal
Fat6.3g9.1g
Saturates4.9g7.1g
Carbohydrate33.1g48.0g
Sugars1.7g2.5g
Fibre2.9g4.1g
Protein2.3g3.4g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 330g typically weighs 290g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

30 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Disgusting

1 stars

This was absolutely disgusting. I expected it to resemble a normal pizza but the base was hard and there was so little topping. A complete waste of money

Revolting

1 stars

For my own personal palate I found this absolutely revolting. The cheese turned into a plastic-like goop after cooking and was extremely unpalatable. The base was extremely chewy and hard, and that is considering GF bases are usually inherently hard anyway...

Inedible

1 stars

It was inedible

overpriced

1 stars

Overpriced and plain tasting because there is not enough cheese.

Won't be buying this one again

2 stars

I am used to gluten free foods being different to regular foods. This one, however, sets a new low. Being coeliac experience has shown there are problems in achieving a reasonable pizza base, this one was the worst one I have ever found. The base was soft, and awkward to transfer from packaging to baking tray. After cooking the pizza at the recommended conditions. It was difficult to transfer to plate, as was still soft and easily broke up. No where as robust as the previous version. However it had quite a tasty topping.. I will avoid buying again.

Cheese like candle wax

1 stars

If I could give 0 stars I would. The cheese was like candle wax (I do understand that it’s dairy free but I have had much better versions) and the base was flavourless. I found it completely inedible.

Looking for a basic vegan pizza but gluten free ba

2 stars

Looking for a basic vegan pizza but gluten free base made it almost inedible. Tesco -please don't lump all the dietary requirements into one unpleasant product.

Terrible

1 stars

These were the worst pizza's we have ever had. Soggy, way too cheesy and zero flavour.

Disgusting

1 stars

I bought this for my daughter, as it was on offer. It was absolutely disgusting, neither of us could manage more than one bite, definitely will not be buying this again. The topping sticks to the roof of your mouth and the flavour is completely unpalatable. The frozen version is completely different and much, much better.

Sadly disappointing

1 stars

Nowhere near as good as the tesco frozen gluten free pizza. Tried these twice and very very disappointed. Base was soggy in the middle and tasted horrible.

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

