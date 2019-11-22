Tesco Free From Margherita Pizza 330G

Disgusting
This was absolutely disgusting. I expected it to resemble a normal pizza but the base was hard and there was so little topping. A complete waste of money
Revolting
For my own personal palate I found this absolutely revolting. The cheese turned into a plastic-like goop after cooking and was extremely unpalatable. The base was extremely chewy and hard, and that is considering GF bases are usually inherently hard anyway...
Inedible
It was inedible
overpriced
Overpriced and plain tasting because there is not enough cheese.
Won't be buying this one again
I am used to gluten free foods being different to regular foods. This one, however, sets a new low. Being coeliac experience has shown there are problems in achieving a reasonable pizza base, this one was the worst one I have ever found. The base was soft, and awkward to transfer from packaging to baking tray. After cooking the pizza at the recommended conditions. It was difficult to transfer to plate, as was still soft and easily broke up. No where as robust as the previous version. However it had quite a tasty topping.. I will avoid buying again.
Cheese like candle wax
If I could give 0 stars I would. The cheese was like candle wax (I do understand that it’s dairy free but I have had much better versions) and the base was flavourless. I found it completely inedible.
Looking for a basic vegan pizza but gluten free ba
Looking for a basic vegan pizza but gluten free base made it almost inedible. Tesco -please don't lump all the dietary requirements into one unpleasant product.
Terrible
These were the worst pizza's we have ever had. Soggy, way too cheesy and zero flavour.
Disgusting
I bought this for my daughter, as it was on offer. It was absolutely disgusting, neither of us could manage more than one bite, definitely will not be buying this again. The topping sticks to the roof of your mouth and the flavour is completely unpalatable. The frozen version is completely different and much, much better.
Sadly disappointing
Nowhere near as good as the tesco frozen gluten free pizza. Tried these twice and very very disappointed. Base was soggy in the middle and tasted horrible.