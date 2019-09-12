By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gogo Squeez Fruit Snack Apple Strawberry 4X90g

image 1 of Gogo Squeez Fruit Snack Apple Strawberry 4X90g
£ 2.55
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Apple Strawberry Banana fruit preparation
  • Find the other flavours on: www.gogosqueez.net
  • 1 of your 5 a day**
  • **Only for UK and Ireland
  • These 4 pouches cannot be sold separately.
  • Made from 100% fruit
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • No fridge needed
  • Ideal for lunchboxes
  • Gluten free
  • Apple strawberry - contains banana
  • No flavourings and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Apple 66.4%, Strawberry 21.6%, Concentrated Apple Juice, Banana 4.0%, Blackcurrant

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Storage at room temperature.Once opened, use within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in France

Additives

  • Free From Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged, inflated, or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.

Name and address

  • Materne SAS,
  • 1, Rue de la Pépinière,
  • 75008 Paris,
  • France.

Return to

  • Materne SAS,
  • 1, Rue de la Pépinière,
  • 75008 Paris,
  • France.

Net Contents

4 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:286kJ / 68kcal
Fat: 0.5 g
of which saturates: 0.2 g
Carbohydrate:14 g
of which sugars:13 g
Protein:<0.5 g
Salt:<0.01 g

Safety information

WARNING: Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged, inflated, or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.

Perfect snack!

5 stars

Perfect healthy snack and great taste - my kids love it!

