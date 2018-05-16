Gogo Squeez Fruit Snack Apple 4X90g

Product Description
- Apple food preparation
- New GoGo squeeZ Apple is a yummy fruit snack that is made from 100% fruit. Never made with anything artificial, no nasties…no worries! Packed into kid-friendly, squeezable and re-sealable pouches. The ideal solution for parents and kids on the go…
- GoGo squeeZ Apple is perfect for lunchboxes at school or clubs. The ideal solution for busy parents looking for new inspiring and tasty lunchbox ideas. Each pouch is made from 100% fruit and is 1 of your 5 a day. It contains nothing artificial, no flavourings no preservatives; no nasties…no worries! It also meets the Change4life government guidelines of less than 100 calories (Kcal) per portion. Its gluten free and suitable for vegetarians. GoGo squeeZ is a Mumsnet approved brand (October 2017).
- GoGo squeeZ is a range of fruit snacks and yogurt snacks that are perfect as a lunchbox snack. Our mission is to make it easier for families to be healthier and happier. Our squeezable, re-closable fruit snacks in a pouch are crafted with high-quality ingredients to provide wholesome goodness for squeeZing and enjoying wherever life takes you.
- These 4 pouches cannot be sold separately.
- Made from 100% fruit
- 1 of your 5 a day* (*Only for UK and Ireland)
- Absolutely no artificial anything…no nasties, no worries!
- No fridge needed
- Perfect for on the go snacking…no spoon, no mess
- Gluten free
- Kosher certified
- And suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
Apple 94.2%, Concentrated Apple juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice (if necessary to regulate the Acidity), Gluten Free
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Storage at room temperature. Once opened, use within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in France
Additives
- Free From Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- WARNING: Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged, inflated, or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.
Name and address
- Materne SAS,
- 1, Rue de la Pépinière,
- 75008 Paris,
- France.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy:
|291 kJ / 69 kcal
|Fat:
|0.6 g
|of which saturates:
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate:
|15 g
|of which sugars:
|13 g
|Protein:
|<0.5 g
|Salt:
|<0.01 g
Safety information
WARNING: Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged, inflated, or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.
