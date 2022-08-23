We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Nakd Apple Danish Bar 4X30g Mpk

5(3)Write a review
Nakd Apple Danish Bar 4X30g Mpk
£2.75
£2.30/100g

Product Description

  • Raw fruit, oat & nut bar containing apple
  • Nakd Apple Danish Breakfast Bars are here to cure your early morning rumbly-tumbly! With all the scrumminess of the breakfast fave, these oat-ily gorgeous bars are a hug for your tum! And they're free from gluten and dairy, vegan friendly and only 98 calories. Remarkable!
  • Hello Gorgeous! We thought you should know that all Nakd bars are made from 100% natural ingredients smooshed together with no added sugar or sticky syrups. Remarkable! We want everyone to find their snack soulmate. So, everything we make is gluten free and vegan friendly. Nature loves you baby!
  • Dates not from EU.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
  • Only 98 calories
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check out my ingredients!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dates 39%, Gluten Free Oats 20%, Raisins 16%, Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob) 10%, Cashews 8%, Apple 7%, A hint of Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts & the add shell or pit piece :)

Storage

Best before: see side of pack

Produce of

Made in Britain

Warnings

  • May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy 1373kJ412kJ
-327kcal98kcal
Fat 4.8g1.4g
of which saturates 1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate 62.6g18.8g
of which sugars 49.6g14.9g
Fibre 5.0g1.5g
Protein 6.1g1.8g
Salt 0.04g0.01g

Safety information

May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

View all Rice Cakes & Sweet Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

One of my top favourites

5 stars

I have tried all the Nakd bars and this remains one of my favourites. Love the flavour and its one of the lowest calorie bars too.

Love it 💜

5 stars

Love this bar , great taste 👅 , one of your five a day 🍎 , good fibre , no nasties , all natural , diabetic friendly and filling , what is not to love ? Great to put in your bag 💼 , for a snack on those long walks 🥾, to put in your children’s lunch box 👶🏻 or to enjoy with a nice cup of tea ☕️ Great for pcos women / diabetics / pre-diabetics/ hypoglycaemic’s

I struggle to find this flavour (and the berry ver

5 stars

I struggle to find this flavour (and the berry version) in stores. Have you stopped stocking this? Great gluten free snack!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here