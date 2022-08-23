Nakd Apple Danish Bar 4X30g Mpk

One of my top favourites
I have tried all the Nakd bars and this remains one of my favourites. Love the flavour and its one of the lowest calorie bars too.
Love it 💜
Love this bar , great taste 👅 , one of your five a day 🍎 , good fibre , no nasties , all natural , diabetic friendly and filling , what is not to love ? Great to put in your bag 💼 , for a snack on those long walks 🥾, to put in your children’s lunch box 👶🏻 or to enjoy with a nice cup of tea ☕️ Great for pcos women / diabetics / pre-diabetics/ hypoglycaemic’s
I struggle to find this flavour (and the berry ver
I struggle to find this flavour (and the berry version) in stores. Have you stopped stocking this? Great gluten free snack!