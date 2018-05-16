Tesco Free From Rice Snaps 300G

- Energy475kJ 112kcal6%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1583kJ / 373kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free crisped rice snaps fortified with vitamins and iron.
- Carefully selected grains. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Popped and toasted grains of rice, ready for a crispy breakfast
- Carefully Selected Grains
- We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
- Popped and toasted grains of rice, ready for a crispy breakfast.
- Contents may settle during transit.
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
- Fortified with iron & vitamins
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rice (90%), Sugar, Iron, Salt, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.
Produce of
Produced in ----
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try
- Try with a dairy free milk alternative such as soya, rice or almond.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1583kJ / 373kcal
|475kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|84.0g
|25.2g
|Sugars
|7.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|5.00µg (100%NRV)
|1.50µg (30%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.10mg (100%NRV)
|0.33mg (30%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.40mg (100%NRV)
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|Niacin
|16.0mg (100%NRV)
|4.8mg (30%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|1.40mg (100%NRV)
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|400µg (200%NRV)
|120µg (60%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.50µg (100%NRV)
|0.75µg (30%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|6.0mg (100%NRV)
|1.8mg (30%NRV)
|Iron
|14.0mg (100%NRV)
|4.2mg (30%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
