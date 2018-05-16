By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Rice Snaps 300G

Tesco Free From Rice Snaps 300G
£ 1.45
£0.48/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy475kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1583kJ / 373kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free crisped rice snaps fortified with vitamins and iron.
  Gluten free crisped rice snaps fortified with vitamins and iron. Carefully selected grains. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Popped and toasted grains of rice, ready for a crispy breakfast
  • Carefully selected grains. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Popped and toasted grains of rice, ready for a crispy breakfast
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Popped and toasted grains of rice, ready for a crispy breakfast.
  • Contents may settle during transit.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Fortified with iron & vitamins

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice (90%), Sugar, Iron, Salt, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Try with a dairy free milk alternative such as soya, rice or almond.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1583kJ / 373kcal475kJ / 112kcal
Fat1.0g0.3g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate84.0g25.2g
Sugars7.5g2.3g
Fibre2.0g0.6g
Protein6.0g1.8g
Salt0.3g0.1g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

