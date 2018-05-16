New
Nakd Berry Bliss Bar 4X30g
Product Description
- Raw fruit, oat & nut bar containing berries
- Move over boring cereal bars, Nakd Berry Bliss is here to save your morning! Made from natural ingredients, it's vegan friendly, free from gluten and dairy and packed to bursting with awesome oats and natural fruity flavour. All that scrummy goodness in only 99 calories? Mind. Blown.
- Hello Gorgeous! We thought you should know that all Nakd bars are made from 100% natural ingredients smooshed together with no added sugar or sticky syrups. Remarkable! We want everyone to find their snack soulmate. So, everything we make is gluten free and vegan friendly. Nature loves you baby!
- Dates not from EU.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
- Box - Recyclable
- Only 99 calories
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check out my ingredients!
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Dairy Free
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 120G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Dates 40%, Raisins 21%, Gluten Free Oats 21%, Cashews 8%, Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob) 6.5%, Raspberries 1.5%, Strawberries 1%, A hint of Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts
Produce of
Made in Britain
Warnings
- May also contain the odd shell or pit piece
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- 45 Grosvenor Road,
- St Albans,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL1 3AW.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1380kJ
|414kJ
|-
|329kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|18.6g
|of which sugars
|48.2g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
Safety information
