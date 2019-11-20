Nairns Gluten Free Seeded Crackers 137G

Product Description
- Gluten free super seeded wholegrain crackers
- Naturally, oats don't contain gluten but can be contaminated by other grains. Nairn's gluten free oats are carefully sourced, farmed and milled to ensure they are safe to eat. We bake all our products in a dedicated gluten free bakery, testing every batch to Elisa standards.
- Nairn's wholegrain crackers are packed full of wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and can contribute to a healthy, balanced diet.
- Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamin.
- At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. And that's why we've created a delicious gluten free range that everyone can enjoy.
- Flaxseed, millet and chia seeds
- Gluten free wholegrain oats
- High fibre
- No GM ingredients
- No artificial colours, flavours, preservatives or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for coeliacs or vegetarians
- Pack size: 137g
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (82%), Seeds (12%) [Brown Flaxseeds, Millet, Chia (Salvia Hispanica)], Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Honey
Allergy Information
- Both our recipe and factory are Nut free, We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free, Manufactured on equipment that handles Milk, Not suitable if you react to Avenin - a protein in Oats
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before: See Side
Produce of
Baked in Scotland
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
- Tel: +44 (0) 131 620 7000
- Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
Net Contents
137g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Cracker
|Per 100g
|Reference Intakes of an average adult
|Energy
|109kJ
|1907kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|26kcal
|455kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|19.2g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|53.7g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|9.7g
|Protein
|0.7g
|12.1g
|Salt
|0.09g
|1.53g
