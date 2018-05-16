By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gogo Squeez Fruit Snack Apple Mango 4X90g

£ 2.55
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Apple and mango food preparation
  • Find the other flavours on: www.gogosqueez.net
  • 1 of your 5 a day*
  • * Only for UK and Ireland
  • GoGo squeeZ Apple Mango is perfect for lunchboxes at school or clubs. The ideal solution for busy parents looking for new inspiring and tasty lunchbox ideas. Each pouch is made from 100% fruit and is 1 of your 5 a day. It contains nothing artificial, no flavourings no preservatives; no nasties…no worries! It also meets the Change4life government guidelines of less than 100 calories (Kcal) per portion. Its gluten free and suitable for vegetarians. GoGo squeeZ is a Mumsnet approved brand (October 2017).
  • GoGo squeeZ is a range of fruit snacks and yogurt snacks that are perfect as a lunchbox snack. Our mission is to make it easier for families to be healthier and happier. Our squeezable, re-closable fruit snacks in a pouch are crafted with high-quality ingredients to provide wholesome goodness for squeeZing and enjoying wherever life takes you.
  • These 4 pouches cannot be sold separately.
  • Made from 100% fruit
  • No fridge needed
  • Ideal for lunchboxes
  • No flavourings or preservatives
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Apple 72.1%, Mango 23.0%, Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice (if necessary to regulate the Acidity)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Storage at room temperature. Once opened, use within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in France

Additives

  • Free From Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged. Inflated, or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.

Name and address

  • Materne SAS,
  • 1, Rue de la Pépinière,
  • 75008 Paris,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.gogosqueez.net

Net Contents

4 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy: 285 kJ / 67 kcal
Fat: 0.5 g
of which saturates: 0.2 g
Carbohydrate: 14 g
of which sugars:13 g
Protein:< 0.5 g
Salt: < 0.01 g

Safety information

