Nakd Cocoa Twist Bar 4X30g

£2.75
£2.30/100g

Product Description

  • Raw fruit, oat & nut bar containing cocoa
  • Want to banish the Monday blues? Oat-i-licious Nakd Cocoa Twist bars are chock-full of natural ingredients smooshed together with oats and scrummy cocoa. They're free from gluten and dairy and each cereal bar only has 98 calories! Gobsmackingly good!
  • Hello Gorgeous! We thought you should know that all Nakd bars are made from 100% natural ingredients smooshed together with no added sugar or sticky syrups. Remarkable! We want everyone to find their snack soulmate. So, everything we make is gluten free and vegan friendly. Nature loves you baby!
  • Dates not from EU.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
  • Only 98 calories
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check out my ingredients!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dates 40%, Gluten Free Oats 20%, Raisins 19%, Cashews 8%, Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob) 8%, Cocoa 4%, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts

Storage

Best before: see side of pack

Produce of

Made in Britain

Warnings

  • May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy 1381kJ414kJ
-329kcal99kcal
Fat 5.6g1.7g
of which saturates 1.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate 59.9g18.0g
of which sugars 46.2g13.8g
Fibre 6.0g1.8g
Protein 7.0g2.1g
Salt 0.02g<0.01g

Safety information

May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

