Tesco Strawberry Banana Smoothie 750Ml

4(6)
Tesco Strawberry Banana Smoothie 750Ml
£ 1.30
£0.17/100ml
Per 150ml
  • Energy323kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars14.5g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 215kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • A pasteurised blend of apple, banana, strawberry, blackcurrant and lemon juices and pureés.
  • A silky, sweet blend of fruit, crushed at the peak of ripeness Our juicers set up shop in 1932 as a small, family run business in southern Spain. Today, they still grow, harvest and squeeze fresh fruits, and draw on decades of experience to create our vibrant smoothies, packed with fruit and vegetables.
  • SMOOTH AND SWEET A silky, sweet blend of fruit, crushed at the peak of ripeness Our juicers set up shop in 1932 as a small, family run business in southern Spain. Today, they still grow, harvest and squeeze fresh fruits, and draw on decades of experience to create our vibrant smoothies, packed with fruit and vegetables.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Apple Purée, Banana Purée (19%), Strawberry Purée (19%), Blackcurrant Juice, Lemon Juice.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • This product may naturally separate.

    Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy215kJ / 51kcal323kJ / 76kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate11.4g17.2g
Sugars9.7g14.5g
Fibre0.7g1.1g
Protein0.6g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

As good as Innocent smoothies and cheaper Health a

5 stars

As good as Innocent smoothies and cheaper Health alternative to bottle of coke !

Disappointing smothie

1 stars

Sadly this product did not live up to my expectations, it was the most file drink I have ever tasted and I poured it down the sink.

Excellent taste; excellent value

5 stars

Love this Smoothie, it is just as good as more well known brands but quite a lot cheaper. Taste delicious.

Great taste

4 stars

Never tried this before but was so fill of flavour will definitely buy again.

great for people on a liqid diet

5 stars

a regular purchase for my wife on a liquid diet

Great taste!

5 stars

Taste and consistency of other brand on the market. Children love it, and adults can enjoy!

