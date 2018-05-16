By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yazoo No Added Sugar Chocolate 6 Pack 200Ml

Yazoo No Added Sugar Chocolate 6 Pack 200Ml
£ 2.00
£1.67/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy404 kJ 96 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 202kJ /

Product Description

  • Chocolate lactose reduced milk drink (UHT)
  • A varied and balanced is important as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Amazing milk!
  • Sooo yummy...
  • My sweetness comes from milk sugars!
  • Did you know?
  • This bottle contains over 25% of your child's recommended daily intake of calcium.
  • Calcium and protein helps development of bones and teeth!
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Natural source of calcium and vitamin B2
  • Rich in protein
  • No artificial sweeteners or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1200ml
Information

Ingredients

Lactose Reduced Semi Skimmed Milk, Lactose Reduced Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.2%), Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum and Carrageenan, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, treat as fresh milk and keep upright.Best Before: See top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

6 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy 202kJ /404kJ /
-48kcal96kcal (5%RI*)
Fat 1.4g2.8g (4%RI*)
- of which saturates 1.0g2.0g (10%RI*)
Carbohydrate 5.0g10.0g (4%RI*)
- of which sugars 4.7g9.4g (10%RI*)
Protein 3.3g6.6g (13%RI*)
Salt 0.10g0.20g (3%RI*)
Calcium 105mg (13% RI*)210mg (26%RI*)
Riboflavin - Vitamin B20.1mg (7.5% RI*)0.2mg (15%RI*)
*RI = Reference Intake--
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

