Elizabeth Shaw Raisin & Hazelnut 140G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.29
£0.92/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Crisp Biscuit with Caramel (32.3%), Hazelnuts, Raisins and Rice Crisps in Milk Chocolate.
  • Crisp biscuit and chewy caramel, topped with raisins and hazelnuts, enrobed in smooth milk chocolate.
  • The origins of Elizabeth Shaw and the heritage of making quality chocolate date back to 1881 and our original After Dinner Mint Crisp.
  • Luxuriously tempting
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 35.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats: Palm, Shea, in varying proportions; Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavouring), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Crisps (6.3%) (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt), Palm Fat, Raisins (3.3%), Hazelnuts (3.3%), Whole Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Humectant: Sorbitol, Barley Malt Extract, Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Diphosphates, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Egg

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

Contains 9 biscuits

Name and address

  • Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,

Return to

  • Guarantee: At Elizabeth Shaw we have a long-standing reputation for the quality of our products, which we value greatly. Therefore, if this product was damaged in any way when you received it, please return the complete package to us stating where and when you purchased it; we will replace it and refund your postage. This warranty applies within the UK only. It does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer biscuit
Energy 1990 kJ309 kJ
-476 kcal74 kcal
Fat 22.0 g3.4 g
of which saturates 11.0 g1.7 g
Carbohydrate 61.0 g9.5 g
of which sugars 51.0 g7.9 g
Fibre 4.3 g0.7 g
Protein 5.7 g0.9 g
Salt 0.51 g0.08 g
Contains 9 biscuits--

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely, a nice change from a boring biscuit

5 stars

Like a fancy upgraded toffee crisp, very hard not to eat the full pack in one sitting. Delightful!

