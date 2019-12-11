Elizabeth Shaw Raisin & Hazelnut 140G

Lovely, a nice change from a boring biscuit
Like a fancy upgraded toffee crisp, very hard not to eat the full pack in one sitting. Delightful!
Milk Chocolate 35.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats: Palm, Shea, in varying proportions; Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavouring), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Crisps (6.3%) (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt), Palm Fat, Raisins (3.3%), Hazelnuts (3.3%), Whole Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Humectant: Sorbitol, Barley Malt Extract, Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate, Diphosphates, Flavouring
Keep cool and dry.
Made in the EU
Contains 9 biscuits
140g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per biscuit
|Energy
|1990 kJ
|309 kJ
|-
|476 kcal
|74 kcal
|Fat
|22.0 g
|3.4 g
|of which saturates
|11.0 g
|1.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0 g
|9.5 g
|of which sugars
|51.0 g
|7.9 g
|Fibre
|4.3 g
|0.7 g
|Protein
|5.7 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|0.51 g
|0.08 g
|-
|-
