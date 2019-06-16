By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Mature Skin 400Ml

4.5(45)Write a review
image 1 of Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Mature Skin 400Ml
£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Vaseline Intensi
  • Vaseline Intensive Care Mature Skin Rejuvenation Body Lotion is not an ordinary moisturiser for dry skin. Made with intensive moisturisers, Vitamin B3, and PPAR Activators, this body lotion for menopause skin dryness is formulated to heal the intense dryness often associated with mature and aging menopausal skin, giving you softer, healthy looking skin. From the very first application, Vaseline Mature Skin Body Lotion starts to transform your skin from dry and depleted to healed and balanced. Make Vaseline Mature Skin Body Lotion a part of your menopausal skin care routine and your skin will feel deeply moisturized all day long. Advanced Skin Care Formula. This advanced formula containing intensive moisturisers, PPAR Activators and Vitamin B3 strengthens the skin's protective barrier and helps replenish lost lipids. With the help of micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly, our Mature Skin Rejuvenation Body Lotion absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel and locks in moisture to relieve the tight, itchy feeling of dry skin leaving you feeling moisturised all day long. Lotion for Dry Skin. Mature Skin Rejuvenation Body Lotion accelerates the skin's natural renewal process by supporting the formation of improved and higher quality skin cells helping you achieve softer, healthier looking skin. Safe to use daily as a lotion for aging and menopausal skin, this body lotion can make a difference to the appearance of your skin. Try it today for relief from intensely dry skin and to reveal softer looking, healthier skin from the very first use. This firming body lotion will help to heal your dry skin. This body moisturiser helps to heal dry skin.
  • Vaseline Intensive Care Mature Skin Rejuvenation Body Lotion heals and balances menopausal skin dryness
  • Vaseline Mature Skin Lotion for dry skin moisturises to heal the intense dryness often associated with mature skin and aging skin
  • This firming body lotion contains Vitamin B3, which is known to help rebalance skin and improve surface structure
  • This moisturizer for dry skin contains PPAR Activators, which are known to replenish lipids and boost aging skin’s natural renewal cycle
  • This daily moisturiser contains micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly lock in moisture, relieving tight, itchy feel of dry skin
  • These lotions are lightly fragranced dry skin lotion and absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Cetyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycine Soja Oil, Hydroxystearic Acid, Methylparaben, Niacinamide, Palmitic Acid, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Stearamide AMP, Triethanolamine, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

45 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful, greasy, YUK

1 stars

Awful, greasy and sat on the top of my skin did not absorb, threw it away after a few days. Don't waste your money!

Vaseline intensive care mature skin

5 stars

As I've got older my skin has become drier and drier especially my knees to the point where I stopped wearing shorts and dresses because they looked awful because it was thick dried skin Well I tried Vaseline mature skin rejuvenation and wow It's a nice light cream but not too runny, has a pleasant but not overpowering fragrance, it goes on well and doesn't leave you sticky and slimy, the bottle is a really good size After 3 days my dry skin on my knees was minimal which I never thought would happen, to truly test it I stopped using it and whereas other products made the dryness return within 24hrs the Vaseline cream kept it away for a full 3 days which proves it really does lock in the moisture Will I buy it again.. it's already on my next shopping list, I recommend people give this a go [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this stuff

4 stars

After a bout of cellulitis i found this great to keep my skin moisturised.. daw anotucesbke difference within atoynd a week of usiing it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline Mature Skin Rejuvenation

4 stars

I would recommend this as it really moisurised my skin after coming back off holiday. I normally peel with aftersun but used this instead and didnt peel as much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

looking for softer bits!

4 stars

First impressions was it had a pleasant familiar scent although I couldn't tell you where I know it from (must be my age hence the mature skin lotion) The lotion itself goes on easy, it isn't one of those light smeary lotions that seems to disappear in seconds but does nothing. The results are great, those problem areas which seem to dry out (elbows, knees and ankles) seem softer within days and the overall results mean I am definitely going to keep using [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline Mature Skin Rejuvenation

4 stars

Have been using this cream for two weeks now. I don't normally have dry skin, however I'm pregnant at the moment and my skin is both dry and itchy. The cream has really helped soothe my skin and has tackled problem areas like dry elbows really well. Smells fresh and isn't too greasy when are applied. Skin is noticeably soft after using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline Mature Skin Rejuvenation

5 stars

I have been using this lotion for a couple of weeks now and must say that I'm really impressed with how well it moisturises. From the first time I used it I could see and feel the improvement to my skin, especially on my legs. One of the best things about Vaseline Mature Skin Lotion is that it doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy or sticky like some lotions do. It absorbs into the skin quite quickly and leaves my skin feeling soft and smooth. It has a lovely light & clean fragrance that is not at all overpowering. I would recommend this moisturising lotion to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely cream and smells divine

4 stars

Vaseline Mature Skin lotion arrived and I used it straight after my shower. It went on the skin well and did not leave any stickiness. It had a lovely smell but only last a couple of hours. I have very mature skin and I found this lotion went a long way with only a small amount. I would defiantly buy this product for my next lotion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline mature skin body lotion

5 stars

I would recommend this product to anyone to use, not just people with mature skin. It has a lovely smell reminding me of summer when using sun lotions. It is very easily absorbed into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. The only thing I found wrong was the design on the front gives the impression that it contains honey because of the honneycomb design when clearly it doesn't. The bottle is very easy to use and has a good shape for holding better. 10 out of 10. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline for mature skin

5 stars

What a great product. Noticed my ageing skin getting firmer and silkier from the first use. Use daily and am very impressed. I have tried other products but not as good as this. Keeps skin looking good all day. I would recommend this moisturiser very highly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Vera Body Lotion 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Lotion 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Body Lotion 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here