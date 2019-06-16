Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Mature Skin 400Ml

Awful, greasy, YUK 1 stars A Tesco Customer16th June 2019 Awful, greasy and sat on the top of my skin did not absorb, threw it away after a few days. Don't waste your money! Report

Vaseline intensive care mature skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th July 2017 As I've got older my skin has become drier and drier especially my knees to the point where I stopped wearing shorts and dresses because they looked awful because it was thick dried skin Well I tried Vaseline mature skin rejuvenation and wow It's a nice light cream but not too runny, has a pleasant but not overpowering fragrance, it goes on well and doesn't leave you sticky and slimy, the bottle is a really good size After 3 days my dry skin on my knees was minimal which I never thought would happen, to truly test it I stopped using it and whereas other products made the dryness return within 24hrs the Vaseline cream kept it away for a full 3 days which proves it really does lock in the moisture Will I buy it again.. it's already on my next shopping list, I recommend people give this a go [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this stuff 4 stars Review from unilever.com 26th July 2017 After a bout of cellulitis i found this great to keep my skin moisturised.. daw anotucesbke difference within atoynd a week of usiing it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline Mature Skin Rejuvenation 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd July 2017 I would recommend this as it really moisurised my skin after coming back off holiday. I normally peel with aftersun but used this instead and didnt peel as much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

looking for softer bits! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 First impressions was it had a pleasant familiar scent although I couldn't tell you where I know it from (must be my age hence the mature skin lotion) The lotion itself goes on easy, it isn't one of those light smeary lotions that seems to disappear in seconds but does nothing. The results are great, those problem areas which seem to dry out (elbows, knees and ankles) seem softer within days and the overall results mean I am definitely going to keep using [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline Mature Skin Rejuvenation 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 Have been using this cream for two weeks now. I don't normally have dry skin, however I'm pregnant at the moment and my skin is both dry and itchy. The cream has really helped soothe my skin and has tackled problem areas like dry elbows really well. Smells fresh and isn't too greasy when are applied. Skin is noticeably soft after using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline Mature Skin Rejuvenation 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2017 I have been using this lotion for a couple of weeks now and must say that I'm really impressed with how well it moisturises. From the first time I used it I could see and feel the improvement to my skin, especially on my legs. One of the best things about Vaseline Mature Skin Lotion is that it doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy or sticky like some lotions do. It absorbs into the skin quite quickly and leaves my skin feeling soft and smooth. It has a lovely light & clean fragrance that is not at all overpowering. I would recommend this moisturising lotion to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely cream and smells divine 4 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2017 Vaseline Mature Skin lotion arrived and I used it straight after my shower. It went on the skin well and did not leave any stickiness. It had a lovely smell but only last a couple of hours. I have very mature skin and I found this lotion went a long way with only a small amount. I would defiantly buy this product for my next lotion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline mature skin body lotion 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2017 I would recommend this product to anyone to use, not just people with mature skin. It has a lovely smell reminding me of summer when using sun lotions. It is very easily absorbed into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. The only thing I found wrong was the design on the front gives the impression that it contains honey because of the honneycomb design when clearly it doesn't. The bottle is very easy to use and has a good shape for holding better. 10 out of 10. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]