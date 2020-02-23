Tesco Orange Gel 18 Wash 540Ml

Lovely smell, just a capful in a wash just as good
Lovely smell, just a capful in a wash just as good as more expensive brands. I suffer from allergies and this hasn't bothered me so I will keep using now.
Badly designed packaging
The lid is a bad design and the product is so thick is doesn't pour well and ends up making a horrible mess. I am never buying this again.
Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
What a little gem!
This laundry gel is fabulous. The smell is so gorgeous and it lasts for ages on your clothes. It is so reasonable in price too. I dread the day when everyone catches on to this little gem! Love it love it love it!!!
Magical and long lasting
This is simply the best laundry detergent I've ever used! Far superior to every big brand I used to use - this is the only one I buy now, because you use hardly none at all for a full wash and it cleans superbly. The bottle is long-lasting and great value.