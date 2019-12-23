T Laundry Non Biological Gel 18 Wash 540Ml

Nasty smell
Really NASTY smell. When the clothes come out of the machine they stink of something I do not like, the clothes dry and are ok again. If it rains the horrible smell comes back again as the nasty gel is reactivated...or something! Never washed my clothes in something which even puts ME off!
Amazing quick stain removal
This laundry gel is the best stain removal I have ever used it even works and removes stains that have been dried for days, it is amazing and I highly recommend it.
You have changed this now it’s smell is so strong
You have changed this now it’s smell is so strong cannot use Was so good before