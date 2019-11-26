By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Vegan Fajita Strips 280G

3(2)Write a review
Quorn Vegan Fajita Strips 280G
Per Cooked 1/4 Pack (65g)
  • Energy443kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.86g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 683kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free Mexican flavour slices, made with mycoprotein
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at:
  • www.quorn.co.uk
  • These Vegan Mexican strips are great served in salads, tortillas or tacos. Or why not eat straight from the pack as a tasty snack?
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn products contain mycoprotein, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat.
  • Producing mycoprotein uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • Proudly meat free
  • Fabulous in fajitas
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 280g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (77%), Water, Mexican Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Spices (Chilli Powder, Cumin, Paprika, Coriander, Chilli, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Cinnamon), Salt, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Peppers, Onion Powder, Oregano, Lime Oil, Citric Acid], Potato Protein, Pea Fibre, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines.Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
6 Min
Preheat 2 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn™
  • Our Sizzling Mexican Strips are great in tortillas & salads or try in a stir-fry

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as hob cooked) Per 100g(as hob cooked) Per Cooked 1/4 Pack
Energy 683kJ443kJ
-164kcal106kcal
Fat 7.4g4.8g
of which saturates 0.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate 5.9g3.8g
of which sugars 3.0g1.9g
Fibre 8.2g5.3g
Protein 14.3g9.3g
Salt 1.3g0.86g
Serves 4--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Must have ingredient in the freezer

5 stars

These are so tasty and versatile and we use them in many ways and I am not even a vegan but my son is.

not recommended

1 stars

Very dry and crumbled when fried . I didnt like the taste either.

