Quorn Vegan Fajita Strips 280G

Must have ingredient in the freezer
These are so tasty and versatile and we use them in many ways and I am not even a vegan but my son is.
not recommended
Very dry and crumbled when fried . I didnt like the taste either.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 683kJ
Mycoprotein (77%), Water, Mexican Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Spices (Chilli Powder, Cumin, Paprika, Coriander, Chilli, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Cinnamon), Salt, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Peppers, Onion Powder, Oregano, Lime Oil, Citric Acid], Potato Protein, Pea Fibre, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate
Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines.Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before End: See Front of Pack
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
6 Min
Preheat 2 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Made in the UK
4 Servings
Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as hob cooked) Per 100g
|(as hob cooked) Per Cooked 1/4 Pack
|Energy
|683kJ
|443kJ
|-
|164kcal
|106kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|3.8g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|8.2g
|5.3g
|Protein
|14.3g
|9.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.86g
|Serves 4
|-
|-
