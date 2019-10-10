By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T Laundry Colour Gel 18 Wash 540Ml

5(1)Write a review
T Laundry Colour Gel 18 Wash 540Ml
£ 2.00
£3.71/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco colour bio laundry gel.
  • Tesco Colour Bio Laundry Gel 540ml
  • For more vibrant colours Fast acting for a quicker wash
  • Formulated with stain-removing enzymes and keeps colours vibrant for longer.
  • Pack size: 540ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: >30% Anionic Surfactants. 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Soap. <5% Phosphonates. Also contains: Enzymes, Perfume, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Limonene.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage 4-5kg Water hardness Light soil Normal soil Heavy soil Soft/Medium 30ml 30ml 30ml Hard 30ml 30ml 35ml Handwash NOT RECOMMENDED FOR HANDWASHING 6-8kg load Maximum: Fill the inner part of the dosing device to the top. 1 dose = 30ml. *Standard washes based on normal soiling/medium water hardness
  • For best results, gel should be added directly to the drum using the dosing device provided. Do not add via washing machine drawer. Do not pre-wash. Pour gel into dosing device to the line. Place the dosing device on top of pre-sorted clothes and towards the back of the drum. Set machine running on the appropriate cycle for your clothing. Reseal the bottle and store upright. Do not put the dosing device into the dryer, and remove before the drying cycle of combination washer/dryers. Opening Instructions Remove dosing device, open lid and squeeze required amount of gel into the device. Close cap. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Suitable for flame retardant finishes. Do not soak or wash flame retardant finishes above 50°C. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk.

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • Contains Contains MEA-C10-13 ALKYL BENZENESULFONATE, SODIUM LAURETH SULFATE, C12-18 PARETH-7, C14-15 PARETH-7,
  • Causes serious eye damage.,
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Wear eye protection.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
  • Contains TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, HEXYL SALICYLATE. May produce an allergic reaction.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540ml e

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

As good as the branded washing liquids

5 stars

Clean washing and easy to use bottle-not too big and cumbersome. Washing is clean and smells fresh, so for the price I'm happy.

