Juvela Gluten Free Fresh White Loaf 400G

Best ever gf toast! 4 stars A Tesco Customer18th October 2019 It makes the best toast. It's a bit hard and tasteless in sandwiches but the best of them all for toast. Report

Best gluten-free loaf I have ever found 5 stars A Tesco Customer2nd August 2019 This is the best gluten-free bread I have ever found, that does not contain starches I react to. The slices are equal, and there are no thick crusts either end to deal with. It is easy to freeze, and defrosted as toast is better than as bread. It it rather tasteless, but we can put what we like on top. The only problem is getting hold of it, as few supermarkets stock it, except Tesco, and then only at certain larger stores. Diagnosed celiacs can get this on prescription, but I cannot be so dx as have eaten no gluten for years. Report

Horrible 1 stars A Tesco Customer31st May 2019 Thought I would try this as it’s new and I am always hoping that someone will come up with decent gluten free bread. This is probably one of the worst I have had. I has no taste. I tried it as a sandwich and have just tried it toasted. Not nice either way. Report

great bread shame it not available 5 stars A Tesco Customer27th April 2019 I suffer from coeliac disease and have been trying to purchase this bread since NHS stopped issuing it on prescription. I' tried on line at Tesco and am always told not available. The bread is the best tasting and quality have tasted. it is such a shame that i can't get it now Report

Juvela products are the best! 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th April 2019 This is the best gluten free bread you sell. It is fortified which is what us coeliacs need. The other bread options are not very good for us and taste like cardboard. The Juvela White Mix is amazing too. It tastes like normal. Report

Gluten free bread 5 stars A Tesco Customer10th April 2019 Great for anyone on slimming world Great for celiacs or people with a gluten sensitivity, Lovely bread , Low in fat , and calories like a danish loaf , 400 g Any problem is it’s very hard to get hold of our Tesco in llandudno is out of stock a lot ( as are a lot of Tesco’s ) you can only buy this from Tesco’s and Juvela have and excellent range of free from food (which is just like non gluten free ranges ) They should take advantage and get more of their Range in stock . Report

Another loaf of cardboard! 1 stars A Tesco Customer28th February 2019 Just another rubbish gluten free bread that tastes like cardboard and falls apart at a touch. Marginally edible if you toast it, but don't expect a nice soft sandwich straight from the pack. One day, maybe, someone will make gluten free bread that actually tastes, feels and looks like BREAD. Report

Okay. 3 stars A Tesco Customer22nd February 2019 Not bad. Has a slight stodginess to it & didn't seem to toast evenly ( one side was overdone, the other side was under - ) but the flavor is decent. Think Schar still wins on the taste front. Report

Really grateful for this product 5 stars A Tesco Customer30th January 2019 This and even more so the brown hi fibre loaf are the nearest thing to 'real' bread I have found in years. As toast you would never know it had no gluten. Its hard to understand the craving for nice toast if you are lucky enough to be able to eat gluten. The only problem with this product is that it's always out of stock! Report