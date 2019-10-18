By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Juvela Gluten Free Fresh White Loaf 400G

4(12)Write a review
Juvela Gluten Free Fresh White Loaf 400G
£ 2.80
£0.70/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten-Free Fresh White Loaf
  • To search and share more recipes, visit www.juvela.co.uk
  • Our artisan soft white loaf is lovingly created in our dedicated gluten-free bakery to our own unique recipe. With it's golden crust, great flavour and squeezably soft texture it's perfect for a seriously good sandwich. After all it's real bread, just without the gluten. So why compromise?
  • Our Story
  • Juvela has been crafting exceptional gluten-free food for over 25 years. Working with the coeliac community, we've perfected a wide range of delicious gluten-free alternatives, from all purpose flour mixes to spectacular loaves and rolls. We don't believe in compromise, so we do everything necessary to make sure each recipe tastes the way if should.
  • Juvela Bakery
  • Masters in bread innovation
  • Crispy smoked bacon
  • Source of calcium, fibre and folic acid
  • Coeliac approved
  • Gluten free recipe #1
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of calcium
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of folic acid

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wheat Starch*, Water, Dried Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Bamboo Fibre, Sugar, Yeast, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropylmethycellulose), Salt, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Iron Powder, Niacin, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, *This ingredient complies with the Codex Alimentarius standard for gluten-free foods

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and re-seal bag once opened.The loaf may be frozen for 1 month. Defrost at room temperature and consume as fresh. For best before refer to date on bag seal.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Anna's BLT
  • It's the simple things in life that bring us the most joy and this BLT is certainly one of them.
  • Pop your bacon under a grill and cook to your liking - I like it crispy! Spread a layer of mayonnaise onto one slice of Juvela soft white loaf, then add a few baby gem lettuce leaves, followed by slices of tomato.
  • Top with your freshly cooked bacon, pop a second slice of bread on top and tuck in!

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • 19 De Havilland Drive,
  • Liverpool,
  • L24 8RN.

Return to

  • UK Freephone: 0800 783 1992
  • ROI Freephone: 1-800 40 50 90
  • Email: info@juvela.co.uk
  • www.juvela.co.uk
  • 19 De Havilland Drive,
  • Liverpool,
  • L24 8RN.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Av. Slice (29g)
Energy 936kJ/221kcal271kJ/64kcal
Fat 2.4g0.7g
of which saturates 0.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate 44g13g
of which sugars 3.8g1.4g
Protein 3.8g1.1g
Salt 0.9g0.3g
Niacin 2.6mg0.8mg
Riboflavin0.3mg0.1mg
Vitamin B6 0.2mg0.1mg
Thiamine0.2mg0.1mg
Folic Acid 30µg8.7µg
Calcium 129mg37mg
Iron 4.1mg1.2mg

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best ever gf toast!

4 stars

It makes the best toast. It's a bit hard and tasteless in sandwiches but the best of them all for toast.

Best gluten-free loaf I have ever found

5 stars

This is the best gluten-free bread I have ever found, that does not contain starches I react to. The slices are equal, and there are no thick crusts either end to deal with. It is easy to freeze, and defrosted as toast is better than as bread. It it rather tasteless, but we can put what we like on top. The only problem is getting hold of it, as few supermarkets stock it, except Tesco, and then only at certain larger stores. Diagnosed celiacs can get this on prescription, but I cannot be so dx as have eaten no gluten for years.

Horrible

1 stars

Thought I would try this as it’s new and I am always hoping that someone will come up with decent gluten free bread. This is probably one of the worst I have had. I has no taste. I tried it as a sandwich and have just tried it toasted. Not nice either way.

great bread shame it not available

5 stars

I suffer from coeliac disease and have been trying to purchase this bread since NHS stopped issuing it on prescription. I' tried on line at Tesco and am always told not available. The bread is the best tasting and quality have tasted. it is such a shame that i can't get it now

Juvela products are the best!

5 stars

This is the best gluten free bread you sell. It is fortified which is what us coeliacs need. The other bread options are not very good for us and taste like cardboard. The Juvela White Mix is amazing too. It tastes like normal.

Gluten free bread

5 stars

Great for anyone on slimming world Great for celiacs or people with a gluten sensitivity, Lovely bread , Low in fat , and calories like a danish loaf , 400 g Any problem is it’s very hard to get hold of our Tesco in llandudno is out of stock a lot ( as are a lot of Tesco’s ) you can only buy this from Tesco’s and Juvela have and excellent range of free from food (which is just like non gluten free ranges ) They should take advantage and get more of their Range in stock .

Another loaf of cardboard!

1 stars

Just another rubbish gluten free bread that tastes like cardboard and falls apart at a touch. Marginally edible if you toast it, but don't expect a nice soft sandwich straight from the pack. One day, maybe, someone will make gluten free bread that actually tastes, feels and looks like BREAD.

Okay.

3 stars

Not bad. Has a slight stodginess to it & didn't seem to toast evenly ( one side was overdone, the other side was under - ) but the flavor is decent. Think Schar still wins on the taste front.

Really grateful for this product

5 stars

This and even more so the brown hi fibre loaf are the nearest thing to 'real' bread I have found in years. As toast you would never know it had no gluten. Its hard to understand the craving for nice toast if you are lucky enough to be able to eat gluten. The only problem with this product is that it's always out of stock!

Like I am not celiac it's that good!

5 stars

The taste & smell she toasting & eating is like Heaven! I felt like I was back to the Days of Gluten! It was that good I braved a Cheese & red onion sandwich, the bread was soft & fluffy, slices a good enough size ( some brands slices are to small! ) only wish I added a touch of mayo, I am one happy customer & without doubt will not waste my time on trying any other brands while this brands in stock!! : ) I even had to fight of my man who was trying to eat the rest & He can eat Gluten & wheat lol

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Genius Gluten Free 4 Crumpets

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Tesco 4 Free From Chocolate Eclairs 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Goodfella's Gluten Free Margherita Pizza 328G

£ 3.00
£9.15/kg

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here