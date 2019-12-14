Bassetts Liquorice All Sorts 400G

Poor
For some reason my box was stale , it comes to something when the imitations are better than the original.
Disappointed Berty
Poor selection. None of the favorites as shown on front of box. Called 0800 no. Received apology and awaiting voucher
Sugar, Molasses, Glucose Syrup (contains Sulphites), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Desiccated Coconut, Starch, Gelatine, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Anthocyanins, Lutein), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Liquorice Extract, Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Coconut, Sunflower), Caramel Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Concentrated Vegetable Extract (Spirulina)
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1525 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|360 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|4.4 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|3.8 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|62 g
|90 g
|Protein
|2.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 2 stars
Help other customers like you
For some reason my box was stale , it comes to something when the imitations are better than the original.
Poor selection. None of the favorites as shown on front of box. Called 0800 no. Received apology and awaiting voucher