Reese's 2 Giant Cups 453G

Reese's 2 Giant Cups 453G
£ 5.00
£1.11/100g

New

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter Creme Centre in a Milk Chocolate Coating
  • Reese's Peanut Butter cups are a classic candy collaboration; the perfect combination and chocolate and peanut butter. Nothing goes together better than Reese's Peanut Butter and a creamy milk chocolate flavour coating.
  • The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. Today, you can try Reese's products in dark chocolate, white chocolate, snack-sized pieces and candy bars.
  • Giant Cups
  • 2 Pack
  • Pack size: 453G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Coating (53%) [Sugar; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin*, E476; Antioxidant: E307], Peanut Butter Centre (47%) [Peanuts; Sugar; Dextrose; Emulsifiers: E471; Salt; Antioxidants: E319, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], *Produced from genetically modified Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16 to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Name and address

  • Hershey Company,
  • 100 Crystal A Drive,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Please send comments within the EU to
  • Hershey International,
  • c/o A.I.B. International,
  • P.O. Box 11,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7YZ,
  • UK.
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

453g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
Energy 2111kJ / 504kcal
Fat 29.1g
of which saturates 10.5g
Carbohydrate 55.8g
of which sugars 51.5g
Protein 10.7g
Salt 0.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

