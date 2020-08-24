Reese's 2 Giant Cups 453G
Product Description
- Peanut Butter Creme Centre in a Milk Chocolate Coating
- Reese's Peanut Butter cups are a classic candy collaboration; the perfect combination and chocolate and peanut butter. Nothing goes together better than Reese's Peanut Butter and a creamy milk chocolate flavour coating.
- The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. Today, you can try Reese's products in dark chocolate, white chocolate, snack-sized pieces and candy bars.
- Giant Cups
- 2 Pack
- Pack size: 453G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Coating (53%) [Sugar; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin*, E476; Antioxidant: E307], Peanut Butter Centre (47%) [Peanuts; Sugar; Dextrose; Emulsifiers: E471; Salt; Antioxidants: E319, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], *Produced from genetically modified Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16 to 18°C) and consume before the date given.
Name and address
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
Return to
- Please send comments within the EU to
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
Net Contents
453g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g contains
|Energy
|2111kJ / 504kcal
|Fat
|29.1g
|of which saturates
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|55.8g
|of which sugars
|51.5g
|Protein
|10.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
