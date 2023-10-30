Live Colour Urban Metallics Silver 142G

Live Urban Metallics is a range of permanent hair dyes designed for bleached blonde to dark brown hair. Containing built-in Metalic Shine Booster for vibrant metallic tones, it delivers an impressive shine Live Urban Metallics Metallic Silver U71 is a permanent hair dye designed for bleached blonde to light blonde hair, that creates a vibrant metallic tone. It contains a built-in Metallic Shine Booster, infused with coconut oil for maximum colour depth, fade resistant and impressive shine.

Permanent hair dye For bleached blonde to light blonde hair Built-in Metallic Shine Booster, infused with coconut oil Creates vibrant, fade resistant metallic tones Impressive shine

Ingredients

Developer: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Phosphoric Acid, Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Coconut Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Ceteareth-50, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Ceteareth-20, Parfum, Sulfuric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfite, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Silicate, Propylene Glycol, Etidronic Acid, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Resorcinol, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, 2-Amino-4-Hydroxyethylaminoanisole Sulfate, 2-Methylresorcinol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Quartz, Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Litchi Chinensis Fruit Extract, Morinda Citrifolia Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Isopropyl Myristate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Sodium Methylparaben, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-37, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lauryl Glucoside, Potassium Sorbate

Preparation and Usage

Live top tips: - Always perform an allergy alert test 48 hours prior to colouring - For long or thick hair we recommended using two packs - This shade is recommended for hair colours bleached blonde to light blonde - Results may vary on previously coloured hair - Use a clarifying/deep cleanse shampoo 48 hours prior to application - Check application range to ensure your natural hair is suitable for your chosen shade 1. Preparation: - Always perform an Allergy Alert Test 48 hours before each time you colour, even if you've used the product before - Before applying your colour, cover your clothing with an old towel/cape and put on gloves provided - Apply to dry, unwashed hair 2. Mixing: - Unscrew nozzle of Developer Lotion. Pierce the LIVE Colour Cream tube and carefully squeeze the entire contents into the Developer Lotion bottle - Replace the application nozzle and shake until all components are thoroughly mixed 3. Application: - Follow application process for either first-time or root regrowth application - Leave formula to develop for 20-30 minutes 4. Rinsing: - Rinse hair under warm water until water runs clear 5. Conditioning: - Apply LIVE Care Conditioner and leave in for 2 minutes - Rinse thoroughly, hair is left feeling soft and shiny The colour result will depend on your natural hair colour. The table on the back of the pack provides an indication of the colour result that can be obtained with this shade. Results may vary on previously coloured hair. For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs.

Lower age limit

16 Years