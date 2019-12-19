Nivea Q10 Plus C Energy Day Care Spf 15 50Ml

AnnRock 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 19th December 2019 I have used Nivia all my life Love all Nivia products would not use anything els iv got very delicate skin and Nivia helps me a lot all Nivia products would highly recommend

What has changed? 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 1st December 2019 I have been using Nivea Q10 products for many years and have even encouraged my husband to use the day cream too. However, I have tried both the “firming” and “energy” cream and in both cases my skin has had an allergic reaction. Has perfume been added to the creams now?

Great for older ski 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 10th August 2019 I am in my late 60s and have used Nivea face products for over 20 years I have had comments about my wrinkle free skin I now this product as I have noticed my skin looks and feels brighter

Nivea cream Q10 plus C 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th March 2019 I am very satisfied my favorite cream I use it for months and my skin is healthy and soft energy day cream ❤❤❤

Slightly disappointed 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 10th April 2018 After using Nivea most of my life, I thought I would try something new. Not too keen on the smell. When you apply it feels watery it does sink in but left my skin needing more. By mid morning I felt like I could apply more. As for the wrinkles haven't seen or felt any difference. Slightly disappointed, just wanted to update my routine but to no avail, I have to still revert to the old Nivea to make my skin feel good.

Q10 Plus Anti-Wrinkle Energy Day Cream 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 3rd October 2017 So... after giving it a few weeks to settle in and taking before and after photos I have to say, I don’t think using this day cream has made much difference to my skin. When I first opened the pot I thought the smell was great, put it on and I have to admit my skin did immediately feel softer and I felt refreshed. Has it made any difference to my wrinkles? Unfortunately not... if anything, from looking at my before and after photos my wrinkles have just worsened! With regards to sun protection, this is definitely a benefit. I work outside so my face is often in the sun and it definitely protected me - no red noses here! Overall, I would recommend this as a daily face cream - it softened my skin and protected me from the sun. However, with two young children keeping me on my toes I don’t think those two powerful anti-oxidants worked their magic on supercharging my tired, dull skin... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smiles all around 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 29th September 2017 After using the product, my skin feels really soft, smooth and well moisturised. The fine lines that I have appear to have gotten better. The cream smells nice, is a nice texture and lasts ages. A little definitely goes a long way. The only reason I have marked it 4/5 is because I feel that while it appears to be a fantastic product all round, I feel it would benefit from being suited to individual skin types. My skin is slight combination type and whole the cream suited 3/4 of my face, parts of my T zone occasionally felt over moisturised. However it was an occasional occurrence and because of this along with the price and feel of the cream, it hasn’t put me off and I feel that I will continue to buy the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great energizing cream 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 25th September 2017 This cream is wonderful. It is non-greasy and light. My face feels so much smoother and energized. I would definitely recommend this to other women my age. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely cream but sadly not for me! 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 25th September 2017 As I'm fastly approaching 40 i knew i needed to find something a bit more than just 'normal' moisturiser, I came across Q10 Plus Anti-Wrinkle Energy Day Cream SPF15 and thought I'd nothing to lose. I've tried other day creams that soak into your skin but dont seem to make any difference and I revert back to my old favourite. This cream was different, it has more of a cream feel than a lotion, you have to rub it in a bit more but that's what I like, it actually makes a difference and feels like you have put something on your skin especially before putting on makeup. The subtle fragrance at first seemed lovely, but after a few minutes I felt very nauseous. (Yes, I'm one of the few people that lavender affects in this way and sadly this cream did too) but I persevered and tried it a couple of days later with the same effect. I gave the remainder of the cream to a friend and they love it, fragrance and all! So a lovely cream but this fragrance is sadly a no for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]