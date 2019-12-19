By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(71)Write a review
Nivea Q10 Plus C Energy Day Care Spf 15 50Ml
  • Q10 plus C Anti-Wrinkle + Energy Day Cream combines two powerful antioxidants - Q10 and Vitamin C that recharges tired dull skin. This anti-age day cream supercharges tired and dull skin by visibly reducing fine lines and first signs of wrinkles. It visibly decreases signs of fatigue for fresh and energised looking skin. This revitalising day cream has SPF15 and UVA/UVB protection help to protect the skin against sun-induced wrinkle formation and premature skin ageing.
  • Q10 plus C Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream with 100% skin identical Q10 and Vitamin C
  • Alleviates first wrinkles and fine lines
  • For fresh and energised looking skin
  • Visibly decreases signs of fatigue
  • Moisturises skin for 24h
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Cyclomethicone, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Methylpropanediol, Octocrylene, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Trisodium EDTA, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum, CI 16035

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

71 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

AnnRock

5 stars

I have used Nivia all my life Love all Nivia products would not use anything els iv got very delicate skin and Nivia helps me a lot all Nivia products would highly recommend

What has changed?

1 stars

I have been using Nivea Q10 products for many years and have even encouraged my husband to use the day cream too. However, I have tried both the “firming” and “energy” cream and in both cases my skin has had an allergic reaction. Has perfume been added to the creams now?

Great for older ski

4 stars

I am in my late 60s and have used Nivea face products for over 20 years I have had comments about my wrinkle free skin I now this product as I have noticed my skin looks and feels brighter

Nivea cream Q10 plus C

5 stars

I am very satisfied my favorite cream I use it for months and my skin is healthy and soft energy day cream ❤❤❤

Slightly disappointed

3 stars

After using Nivea most of my life, I thought I would try something new. Not too keen on the smell. When you apply it feels watery it does sink in but left my skin needing more. By mid morning I felt like I could apply more. As for the wrinkles haven't seen or felt any difference. Slightly disappointed, just wanted to update my routine but to no avail, I have to still revert to the old Nivea to make my skin feel good.

Q10 Plus Anti-Wrinkle Energy Day Cream

2 stars

So... after giving it a few weeks to settle in and taking before and after photos I have to say, I don’t think using this day cream has made much difference to my skin. When I first opened the pot I thought the smell was great, put it on and I have to admit my skin did immediately feel softer and I felt refreshed. Has it made any difference to my wrinkles? Unfortunately not... if anything, from looking at my before and after photos my wrinkles have just worsened! With regards to sun protection, this is definitely a benefit. I work outside so my face is often in the sun and it definitely protected me - no red noses here! Overall, I would recommend this as a daily face cream - it softened my skin and protected me from the sun. However, with two young children keeping me on my toes I don’t think those two powerful anti-oxidants worked their magic on supercharging my tired, dull skin... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smiles all around

4 stars

After using the product, my skin feels really soft, smooth and well moisturised. The fine lines that I have appear to have gotten better. The cream smells nice, is a nice texture and lasts ages. A little definitely goes a long way. The only reason I have marked it 4/5 is because I feel that while it appears to be a fantastic product all round, I feel it would benefit from being suited to individual skin types. My skin is slight combination type and whole the cream suited 3/4 of my face, parts of my T zone occasionally felt over moisturised. However it was an occasional occurrence and because of this along with the price and feel of the cream, it hasn’t put me off and I feel that I will continue to buy the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great energizing cream

4 stars

This cream is wonderful. It is non-greasy and light. My face feels so much smoother and energized. I would definitely recommend this to other women my age. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely cream but sadly not for me!

3 stars

As I'm fastly approaching 40 i knew i needed to find something a bit more than just 'normal' moisturiser, I came across Q10 Plus Anti-Wrinkle Energy Day Cream SPF15 and thought I'd nothing to lose. I've tried other day creams that soak into your skin but dont seem to make any difference and I revert back to my old favourite. This cream was different, it has more of a cream feel than a lotion, you have to rub it in a bit more but that's what I like, it actually makes a difference and feels like you have put something on your skin especially before putting on makeup. The subtle fragrance at first seemed lovely, but after a few minutes I felt very nauseous. (Yes, I'm one of the few people that lavender affects in this way and sadly this cream did too) but I persevered and tried it a couple of days later with the same effect. I gave the remainder of the cream to a friend and they love it, fragrance and all! So a lovely cream but this fragrance is sadly a no for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product

5 stars

My skin suffers a lot with everything. Everything I eat, my emotions, my hormones, the weather, everything makes my skin very fragile and I was really committed to find a cream who can make my skin stronger, hydrated and regenerated from all changes that it suffers. I found the refreshing Q10 Plus Anti-Wrinkle Energy Day Cream SPF15 very good and I'm using it for 2 weeks now and I'm really happy with the results. My skin is hydrated, regenerated and looks fresh and strong. The texture of the cream is very good, not too oily, and smells very good too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 71 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

