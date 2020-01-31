Nivea Q10 Plus C Energy Eye Treatment 15Ml

It gave me two massive wrinkles under my eyes!!!!!!! 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 31st January 2020 So much for anti aging. It had the opposite effects: gave me eye alergy, made my eyes swell and now I have two deep wrinkles under each eye! I just want to cry.

Sore Eyes 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 7th August 2019 I started using this product recently. My eyes became very sore and sensitive. I stopped using the cream and everything settled. I waited a few weeks and everything was fine then I tried the cream again today. I am suffering again with sore, sensitive eyes, it is definitely the cream! I am using the face cream, day and night without issue, so not sure why this is happening.

Love it 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 1st May 2018 One of the best products on the market. I use it on my whole face. Removed my age spots and keeps my skin youthful.

My eyes miricle cream 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th September 2017 Does everything it says it does. Reduces. My very dark circles under my eyes. Also reduces puffiness under my eyes. You only need a very small amount as the cream goes a long way. It soaks in very well and doesn't leave your eye area tacky when I put on concealer. I would recommend this product without hesitation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Incredibly Impressed 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th September 2017 I'd never really thought about me "needing" to use an anti-wrinkle cream yet. Having just turned 33 it was something I thought I could put off for a while yet as I didn't think my "laughter lines" were bad enough to warrant using one. How wrong was I! having taken before photo's I was surprised how much my lines showed, especially around my scaring from a car accident in my 20's, 4 boys have definitely taken their toll. I've been using Nivea Q10 for 3 weeks now and I am blow away by the improvements I can see, especially around the scaring on my left eye which is a benefit I was not expecting. The cream is so easy to apply and I can feel it tingling and tightening within minutes of application. It applies softly with very little cream needed meaning the tube will last a lot longer than I imagined. This isn't something I had ever considered needing but will definitely be continuing to use from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Q10 Plus C Anti-Wrinkle 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th September 2017 I have been using this cream for just over a week now and am extremely happy with it. I am 36 years old with 3 children. I have used other creams in the past but have never really noticed and improvement in the lines around my eyes. However, with Nivea Q10 I can see a huge difference. Infact the lines that were there are now barely noticeable. I am applying at night once I have removed my makeup, and you only need a very small amount. I think the tube will last a long time. I will most definitely continue to use the cream, and will purchase again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Q10 plus 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th September 2017 Lovely light cream which does not drag on the eyes but I haven't noticed any difference in my wrinkles after 3 weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Q10 Plus 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 25th September 2017 After a weeks holiday abroad with a toddler in tow I can easily say this product was just what I needed! Thankfully I don't have much in the way of lines but the tierd dark eyes are there for sure. This cream is very light and you only require a small amount therefore this should keep you going for a long time. After a week of use I could already see the difference and my eyes felt and looked so much brighter. Would definitely recommend to anyone with a busy lifestyle and in need of boost around the eyes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs suffia begum 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 24th September 2017 This cream is great ! Have used it for a couple of weeks now very smooth and not greasy at all . I have noticed it has reduced my eye circles a little and skin seems more softer . Would defo reccomend to friends and family as its a lovely and soft cream which helps reduce cirlces not to sure abt wrinkles as dnt have any yet ! But im sure it will be just as good for wrinkles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]