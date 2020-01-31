By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Q10 Plus C Energy Eye Treatment 15Ml

4(61)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Q10 Plus C Energy Eye Treatment 15Ml
  • The innovative Q10 plus C Anti-Wrinkle + Energy Eye Cream combines two powerful anti-oxidants: Q10 and highly effective pure Vitamin C. This anti-ageing eye cream has a light, fast absorbing formulation that effectively reduces the appearance of fine lines around the eyes and refreshes dull and tired looking skin. Used daily, this anti-wrinkle eye cream will visibly firm your eye contours leaving smooth looking and energised skin.
  • Q10 plus C Anti-Wrinkle + Energy Eye Treatment with 100% skin identical Q10 and pure Vitamin C
  • Natural anti-age defence with Q10 that is 100% identical to the one of your skin
  • Specially formulated for the delicate eye area for tired skin and fine lines
  • Visibly reduces crow's feet
  • Effectively reduces eye contour fine lines
  • Tangibly firms eye contour skin
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Methylpropanediol, Ascorbic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dicaprylyl Ether, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Tapioca Starch, Glyceryl Stearate, Panthenol, Ubiquinone, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Phosphate, Diethylhexyl Syringylidenemalonate, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Paper - Check Local Recycling Tube. Aluminium

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

15ml ℮

61 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

It gave me two massive wrinkles under my eyes!!!!!!!

1 stars

So much for anti aging. It had the opposite effects: gave me eye alergy, made my eyes swell and now I have two deep wrinkles under each eye! I just want to cry.

Sore Eyes

1 stars

I started using this product recently. My eyes became very sore and sensitive. I stopped using the cream and everything settled. I waited a few weeks and everything was fine then I tried the cream again today. I am suffering again with sore, sensitive eyes, it is definitely the cream! I am using the face cream, day and night without issue, so not sure why this is happening.

Love it

5 stars

One of the best products on the market. I use it on my whole face. Removed my age spots and keeps my skin youthful.

My eyes miricle cream

5 stars

Does everything it says it does. Reduces. My very dark circles under my eyes. Also reduces puffiness under my eyes. You only need a very small amount as the cream goes a long way. It soaks in very well and doesn't leave your eye area tacky when I put on concealer. I would recommend this product without hesitation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Incredibly Impressed

4 stars

I'd never really thought about me "needing" to use an anti-wrinkle cream yet. Having just turned 33 it was something I thought I could put off for a while yet as I didn't think my "laughter lines" were bad enough to warrant using one. How wrong was I! having taken before photo's I was surprised how much my lines showed, especially around my scaring from a car accident in my 20's, 4 boys have definitely taken their toll. I've been using Nivea Q10 for 3 weeks now and I am blow away by the improvements I can see, especially around the scaring on my left eye which is a benefit I was not expecting. The cream is so easy to apply and I can feel it tingling and tightening within minutes of application. It applies softly with very little cream needed meaning the tube will last a lot longer than I imagined. This isn't something I had ever considered needing but will definitely be continuing to use from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Q10 Plus C Anti-Wrinkle

4 stars

I have been using this cream for just over a week now and am extremely happy with it. I am 36 years old with 3 children. I have used other creams in the past but have never really noticed and improvement in the lines around my eyes. However, with Nivea Q10 I can see a huge difference. Infact the lines that were there are now barely noticeable. I am applying at night once I have removed my makeup, and you only need a very small amount. I think the tube will last a long time. I will most definitely continue to use the cream, and will purchase again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Q10 plus

2 stars

Lovely light cream which does not drag on the eyes but I haven't noticed any difference in my wrinkles after 3 weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Q10 Plus

5 stars

After a weeks holiday abroad with a toddler in tow I can easily say this product was just what I needed! Thankfully I don't have much in the way of lines but the tierd dark eyes are there for sure. This cream is very light and you only require a small amount therefore this should keep you going for a long time. After a week of use I could already see the difference and my eyes felt and looked so much brighter. Would definitely recommend to anyone with a busy lifestyle and in need of boost around the eyes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs suffia begum

4 stars

This cream is great ! Have used it for a couple of weeks now very smooth and not greasy at all . I have noticed it has reduced my eye circles a little and skin seems more softer . Would defo reccomend to friends and family as its a lovely and soft cream which helps reduce cirlces not to sure abt wrinkles as dnt have any yet ! But im sure it will be just as good for wrinkles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Review of Nivea Q10 plus C

4 stars

A really light and refreshing eye cream. Cool feeling and so light and smooth so application is really easy. You don't need to use very much so it lasts really well too. I have noticed that dark circles have been reduced and look less heavy, even with having a few late nights. I haven't noticed much impact on fine lines or wrinkles yet. I'm lucky enough not to have many anyway but I'll definitely keep using this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

