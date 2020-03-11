By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Johnson's Hydration Essentials Face Care Wipes X25

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Johnson's Hydration Essentials Face Care Wipes X25
£ 1.50
£0.06/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Hydration Essentials Cleansing Wipes with Ocean Minerals
  • Our skin loving formula leaves skin perfectly clean, fresh and moisturised. Our soft wipes gently sweep away make-up and waterproof mascara without rubbing.
  • (190 x 185 mm)
  • For normal to combination skin
  • With ocean minerals
  • Gently cleanses without drying with a fresh burst of hydration
  • Removes even waterproof mascara
  • Quality guarantee
  • Dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive eye area

Information

Ingredients

[PR-014432], Aqua, Isostearyl Palmitate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Isononyl Isononanoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Hexylene Glycol, Jasminum Officinale Flower Water, Ethylhexylglycerin, Maris Aqua, Panthenol, Stearyl Ethylhexanoate, Eichhornia Crassipes Water, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Sucrose Cocoate, PEG-4 Laurate, Carbomer, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum

Storage

Best used before the end of: see printed EXP

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: gently wipe over eyelids, face & neck to cleanse the skin.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with lips.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 9194
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 22 00 44
  • info@jnjireland.com

Net Contents

25 x Wipes

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with lips.

