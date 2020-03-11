Johnson's Hydration Essentials Face Care Wipes X25
Offer
Product Description
- Hydration Essentials Cleansing Wipes with Ocean Minerals
- Our skin loving formula leaves skin perfectly clean, fresh and moisturised. Our soft wipes gently sweep away make-up and waterproof mascara without rubbing.
- (190 x 185 mm)
- For normal to combination skin
- With ocean minerals
- Gently cleanses without drying with a fresh burst of hydration
- Removes even waterproof mascara
- Quality guarantee
- Dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive eye area
Information
Ingredients
[PR-014432], Aqua, Isostearyl Palmitate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Isononyl Isononanoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Hexylene Glycol, Jasminum Officinale Flower Water, Ethylhexylglycerin, Maris Aqua, Panthenol, Stearyl Ethylhexanoate, Eichhornia Crassipes Water, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Sucrose Cocoate, PEG-4 Laurate, Carbomer, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum
Storage
Best used before the end of: see printed EXP
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: gently wipe over eyelids, face & neck to cleanse the skin.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with lips.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 9194
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1800 22 00 44
- info@jnjireland.com
Net Contents
25 x Wipes
Safety information
Avoid contact with lips.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020