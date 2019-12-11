By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Milk Mint 200G

5(51)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Mint 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting mint filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Linndor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Mint Essential Oil, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Highly meltable, keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli S.p.A.,
  • L.go E. Bulgherino 1,
  • IT- 21056 Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2584 kJ / 622 kcal
Fat47 g
- of which saturates35 g
Carbohydrate44 g
- of which sugars43 g
Protein4.9 g
Salt0.23 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

51 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

If you like Lindor and you like Mint - get these

5 stars

Being a Lindor lover and wanting a change to the normal Mint Chocolate selection we got some of these. They are quite a fresh mint which goes really nicely with the chocolate. The taste lingers and doesn't disappear too quickly. Has the satisfaction of Lindor but with a minty twist. Would recommend them - take them instead of your traditional after dinner mint and you will be invited again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply delicious!

5 stars

I've always been a big fan of the original milk chocolate Lindt Lindor so was very excited to try this new variety and boy was I not disappointed! It has the same melt in the mouth taste you would expect from a Lindt truffle but now with that added hint of mint that is guaranteed to get your taste buds tingling. I would highly recommend!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good taste!

4 stars

I'm not a fan of the texture of Lindt but the taste was exceptional. I could smell the mint as I opened the packet and it was stronger than most mint chocolate I've tried. I would definitely recommend to a friend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Packaging is eye catching and suggests a luxury product. The outer packaging with all the product information opens easily as does the aluminium inner wrapper. The small of the chocolate mint is Devine. This chocolate is dark to look at and when a small portion is snapped off it does not disappoint. The rich chocolate taste with the mint was delicious with a delightful dark and slightly bitter chocolate taste left in my mouth. Absolutely wonderful as the amount of mint was just right. Not over powering the chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

Classic lindor balls of chocolatey heaven, with a light and refreshing mint truffle centre. The shell cracks as you bite into it. The soft, smooth and velvety centre then fills your tastebuds. They are delicious and perfect to have or share out after a meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So good !

5 stars

These chocolates were so nice, we had the mint ones which were a lovely fresh flavour. The milk chocolate was smooth and together tasted lovely ! Too many would be a bit sickly as they are very rich. The whole family enjoyed these ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

I absolutely adore Lindt chocolate and the milk chocolate is to die for! The bright green wrappers excite me every time I see them and I know that I am going to enjoy savouring every last one! The chocolate balls are a smooth milk chocolate with a lovely taste of mint, not overpowering just right! The silkiness of the chocolate which just melts beautifully in your mouth, just makes you keep on wanting more! I can easily devour the whole box in one sitting as they are thoroughly delicious! Love them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lindt milk mint chocolate

5 stars

Ooh very tasty, just melted in my mouth. So soft and delicious to eat, tasted of thick milk chocolate and mint. Definately worth a treat! They just taste unbelievable, especially when sharing too, would definately buy a box of these scrumptious chocolates. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!

5 stars

Having tried many of the other Lindor chocolates in the past and loving them I decided to try the mint ones. They did not disappoint at all!! They were delicious. I even tried them in the fridge and were just as tasty when cold!! Will be buying there again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

I love Lindt for chocolates Anyways tell me some one who doesn’t ? But these were just divine, anything with mint added to it I always have and these did not let down, we all enjoyed them even my little girl kept asking for more so I had to hide them. Will definitely buy them again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

