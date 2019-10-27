Taste Inc 100% Chargrilled Chicken Fillets Original 5X35g

Poor
Will not use this product again as it states the chicken is from Thailand. On reading the ingredients I noticed the chicken used is imported from Thailand. Why are Tesco using chickens from Thailand in their products? I also noticed that all Finest chicken products use only chicken from the UK. Does this mean the chicken used in this and similar non Finest products are from cheaper farms in Thailand with poor welfare standards and inferior quality? No confidence in consuming this product again.
We tried these for a bedtime snack, but they were rather disappointing. They were rather cold and clammy in feel. They may be okay for an occasional snack but not as nice as if you can make your own.
Wow this is a great idea for a simple snack, these chargrilled chicken fillets taste great and are really handy for a quick ready to eat snack and only 45 Calories, if you haven't tried them get down to Tesco
Really tasty,can be eaten on its own on the go or added to salad or sandwich