Tesco Finest Mulled Cranberry & Orange Ham Platter 200G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 131kcal
Product Description
- Cured, cooked ham formed from selected cuts of British pork leg, coated with a mulled, spiced cranberry, redcurrant and orange glaze.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Tesco finest* Mulled, Spiced Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Ham Platter Cured and marinated in Christmas spiced sugar and maple syrup. Finished with a mulled fruit glaze. Our Tesco Finest ham is prepared by a family owned business with almost 200 years of experience. Their skilled butchers infuse this joint with festive flavour by marinating it in a blend of spiced sugar and maple syrup. The sweetness is enhanced by a fruity glaze of mulled spiced, cranberry, redcurrant and orange.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- British pork
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Mulled Spiced, Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Glaze (4.5%) [Sugar, Water, Cranberries, Redcurrant Concentrate, Orange Zest, Red Wine, Cinnamon, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Nutmeg, Clove], Salt, Maple Syrup, Soft Brown Sugar, Cane Molasses, Pork Gelatine, Honey, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Orange, Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander, Pimento, Cinnamon, Clove.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains per 25g slice = 8 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (25g)
|Energy
|554kJ / 131kcal
|139kJ / 33kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|23.3g
|5.8g
|Salt
|2.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Contains alcohol..
