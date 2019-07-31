By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mulled Cranberry & Orange Ham Platter 200G

Tesco Finest Mulled Cranberry & Orange Ham Platter 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g
One slice
  • Energy139kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Cured, cooked ham formed from selected cuts of British pork leg, coated with a mulled, spiced cranberry, redcurrant and orange glaze.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  Cured, cooked ham formed from selected cuts of British pork leg, coated with a mulled, spiced cranberry, redcurrant and orange glaze. Our Tesco Finest ham is prepared by a family owned business with almost 200 years of experience. Their skilled butchers infuse this joint with festive flavour by marinating it in a blend of spiced sugar and maple syrup. The sweetness is enhanced by a fruity glaze of mulled spiced, cranberry, redcurrant and orange.
  • FOP: Cured and marinated in Christmas spiced sugar and maple syrup. Finished with a mulled fruit glaze. BOP: Our Tesco Finest ham is prepared by a family owned business with almost 200 years of experience. Their skilled butchers infuse this joint with festive flavour by marinating it in a blend of spiced sugar and maple syrup. The sweetness is enhanced by a fruity glaze of mulled spiced, cranberry, redcurrant and orange.
  • Our Tesco Fines ham is prepared by a family-owned business with almost 200 years of experience. Their skilled butchers infuse this joint with festive flavour by marinating it in a blend of spiced sugar and maple syrup. The sweetness is enhanced by a fruity glaze of mulled cranberry, redcurrant and orange.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British pork
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Mulled Spiced, Cranberry, Redcurrant and Orange Glaze (4.5%) [Sugar, Water, Cranberries, Redcurrant Concentrate, Orange Zest, Red Wine, Cinnamon, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Nutmeg, Clove], Salt, Maple Syrup, Soft Brown Sugar, Cane Molasses, Pork Gelatine, Honey, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Orange, Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander, Pimento, Cinnamon, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains per 25g slice = 8 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy554kJ / 131kcal139kJ / 33kcal
Fat2.6g0.7g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.5g0.9g
Sugars3.5g0.9g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein23.3g5.8g
Salt2.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Contains alcohol..

