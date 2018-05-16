Taste Inc 100% Chargrilled Chicken Fillets Spicy 5X35g

Product Description
- Steamed & Charcoal Grilled Chicken Inner Fillet in Piri Piri Marinade
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (89%), Rice Bran Oil, Corn Starch, Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Garlic Paste, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Chilli, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Onion Powder, Flavouring (Garlic, Lime), Colour (Paprika, Turmeric), Chilli Extract, Sunflower Oil, Canola Oil
Storage
Keep refrigerated. It is suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.For use by date, see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced using chicken from Thailand. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Produced and Packed for:
- CP Foods UK Ltd,
- Newmarket,
- Suffolk,
- CB8 7NR.
Return to
- Consumer Care,
- CP Foods UK Ltd,
- Newmarket,
- Suffolk,
- CB8 7NR.
- Or you can email us at: customerservices@tasteinc.com
- www.tasteinc.com
Net Contents
5 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per fillet (35g)
|Energy
|617kJ/147kcal
|216kJ/52kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|3.0g
|1.0g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|24.6g
|8.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019