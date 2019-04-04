Surcare Non Biological Laundry Liquid 980Ml

Lovely all-natural, neutral, non-chemical smell.
Surcare Non Bio Laundry Liquid contains amongst other ingredients: 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Soap, Less than 5% Phosphonate, Also contains Optical Brightener
Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.
Packed in the EU
28 Washes
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
980ml ℮
DANGER DANGER Surcare non bio laundry liquid Contains MEA-DODECYLBENZENESULFONATE. Contains C13-15 PARETH-8. Causes serious eye damage. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a PIOSON CENTER or doctor/physician. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50ºC. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk. Always check colour fastness on an inside seam before pre-treating stains with neat liquid. Please note that no effective laundry liquid can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice.
