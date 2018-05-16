Tesco Finest British Free Range Bronze Turkey Crown with Pork, Leek, Pancetta and Thyme Stuffing 1.8kg-2.2kg Serves 8-11
- Energy1155kJ 275kcal14%
- Fat10.8g15%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 770kJ / 183kcal
Product Description
- Fresh class A free range Bronze turkey crown with gluten free pork, leek, smoked pancetta & thyme stuffing, topped with a dry cured smoked streaky bacon lattice and a sprig of thyme.
- Fresh class A free range Bronze turkey crown with gluten free pork, leek, smoked pancetta & thyme stuffing, topped with a dry cured smoked streaky bacon lattice and a sprig of thyme. Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow slower gives the Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and a succulent texture. To enhance this turkey, we've hand stuffed it with gluten free breadcrumbs, British pork, leeks, smoked pancetta and fragrant thyme. This turkey comes ready to roast in the bag, for extra succulence. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- A slow growing breed from select British farms with a naturally varied diet for a full flavour and succulent texture. Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow slower gives the Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and a succulent texture. To enhance this turkey, we've hand stuffed it with gluten free breadcrumbs, British pork, leeks, smoked pancetta and fragrant thyme. This turkey comes ready to roast in the bag, for extra succulence.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Crown (82%), Gluten Free Pork, Leek, Pancetta and Thyme Stuffing (12%) [Pork, Leek, Oak Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Maize Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose, White Pepper, Nutmeg], Smoked Streaky Bacon (4.5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Thyme.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 18 - 22 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES SEE LABEL ON FRONT OF PACK
For crispy bacon, cut open the top of the bag 10 minutes before the end of cooking time. Allow to rest for 20 minutes before removing from the bag and carving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Preparation and Usage
Oven cook from chilled only.
Pre heat oven. Leave in the roasting bag and foil tray. Place onto a baking tray and place in the centre of the oven.
Number of uses
. Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag. Do not pierce or open before cooking..
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pad. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|770kJ / 183kcal
|1155kJ / 275kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|10.8g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|29.5g
|44.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag. Do not pierce or open before cooking..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019