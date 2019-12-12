Tesco Whole Turkey Small

- Energy582kJ 137kcal7%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal
Product Description
- Fresh class A whole turkey with giblets, excluding gizzards.
- British Whole Turkey FROM TRUSTED FARMS Carefully selected for flavour and succulence Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 25-45 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, 150°C, 4
180°C/Fan 150°C/Gas 4 -Pre-heat oven -Place turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). -Cook uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. - After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring foil is tucked under edges of roasting tin to keep moisture in. - Return to the oven and continue cooking. - Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). - Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer. - If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. - After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Origin UK
Preparation and Usage
Oven cook from chilled only.
Remove outer packaging and drip pad.
Prior to cooking, check neck and body cavities and remove giblet pack.
If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|466kJ / 110kcal
|582kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.6g
|30.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
