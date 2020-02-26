Tesco 2Tbp13 Black Toaster 2 Slice

Spend a little more to get toast
I bought this toaster just over a week ago, I put my bread in and pushed the lever down, only to find the slices of bread don't fit !! The part of the bread that did get toasted was burnt on both sides. Wish I spent more on a simple toaster. I lost my receipt too, so quids in for tesco and a toaster for the bin
Very good value for money
I use it to toast crumpet and waffles
Standard bread does not fit!
As others have said, a standard slice of bread doesn't fit into it so you have a partly toasted slice. It's going back, sadly not fit for purpose.
bread don't fit and did not last all that long.
Don’t even fit a slice of hovis in it
Looks pretty but no good as it didn’t even fit a slice of medium sliced bread in it! Would toast more on one side than the other. Terrible product! I’ve got a morphy Richards one now that is fab
Too small
Normal sized bread does not fit in this toaster. You get about a third sticking out the top that doesn't get toasted. Don't waste your money on this. It is not fit for purpose really.
Bread doesn’t fit!
Bought this and will be returning. Standard size slices of bread don’t fit - come on Tesco bread comes in standard size slices (inc your own) it’s really not too much to ask that you make a toaster that you can fit them in - it’s not rocket science guys!
Not fit for purpose.
Bought a week ago, about to be returned. It only toasts 1 side of the bread and burns the other (alternate view is it only toasts one side of the bread and the leaves the other side untoasted). Doesn't take a 'standard' size slice, only a smaller loaf, so forget the mass produced sliced loaves.
Great features!
I could definitely recommend ,we are a family of four,and this work very good for us.
Best toaster I've ever owned
I already bought the matching kettle and praised it's design. This toaster also meets its high design and practicality.