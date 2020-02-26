By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2Tbp13 Black Toaster 2 Slice

2.5(16)Write a review
Tesco 2Tbp13 Black Toaster 2 Slice
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Product Description

  • 7 heat settings
  • Reheat, defrost and cancel functions
  • Anti-jam and automatic centring
  • - Defrost, reheat & mid-cycle cancel functions
  • - Anti-jam Function
  • - Variable Browning
  • An essential in any kitchen, the Tesco 2-slice black toaster is both stylish and practical.
  • Make sure you get perfect toast every time with the toasters 7 heat settings and automatic centering action while an anti-jam function reduces the risk of any accidents.
  • The 2-slice toaster also boasts a Defrost function, so you can toast bread straight from the freezer. A Reheat button means you can heat up cold toast without burning it, and there's a Cancel button in case you need to cut the cycle short.
  • In a sleek black plastic finish, this two-slice toaster from Tesco looks great sitting on any style of kitchen countertop. This toaster has a curved, minimalist body that is accentuated by silver-coloured trim, lever and buttons.
  • Matching Kettle Available Tesco JKRBP13 Rapid Boil Black Plastic Kettle

Information

16 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Spend a little more to get toast

1 stars

I bought this toaster just over a week ago, I put my bread in and pushed the lever down, only to find the slices of bread don't fit !! The part of the bread that did get toasted was burnt on both sides. Wish I spent more on a simple toaster. I lost my receipt too, so quids in for tesco and a toaster for the bin

Very good value for money

5 stars

I use it to toast crumpet and waffles

Standard bread does not fit!

1 stars

As others have said, a standard slice of bread doesn't fit into it so you have a partly toasted slice. It's going back, sadly not fit for purpose.

bread don't fit and did not last all that long.

1 stars

bread don't fit and did not last all that long.

Don't even fit a slice of hovis in it

2 stars

Looks pretty but no good as it didn’t even fit a slice of medium sliced bread in it! Would toast more on one side than the other. Terrible product! I’ve got a morphy Richards one now that is fab

Too small

1 stars

Normal sized bread does not fit in this toaster. You get about a third sticking out the top that doesn't get toasted. Don't waste your money on this. It is not fit for purpose really.

Bread doesn't fit!

1 stars

Bought this and will be returning. Standard size slices of bread don’t fit - come on Tesco bread comes in standard size slices (inc your own) it’s really not too much to ask that you make a toaster that you can fit them in - it’s not rocket science guys!

Not fit for purpose.

1 stars

Bought a week ago, about to be returned. It only toasts 1 side of the bread and burns the other (alternate view is it only toasts one side of the bread and the leaves the other side untoasted). Doesn't take a 'standard' size slice, only a smaller loaf, so forget the mass produced sliced loaves.

Great features!

4 stars

I could definitely recommend ,we are a family of four,and this work very good for us.

Best toaster I've ever owned

5 stars

I already bought the matching kettle and praised it's design. This toaster also meets its high design and practicality.

