Tesco 2Twp13 White Toaster 2 Slice

Too small for bread
Oddly this toaster is too small to fit a normal slice of bread unless placed in portrait format. In that format not all of the bread is toasted (only about two thirds). As such it doesn't really fulfill it's role as a toaster unless you have access to some very small bread? Returning.
Cheap toaster
Would only buy this if it was all I could afford. Ideal for students or people on a really tight budget.
Nice and compact
I bought this for a holiday let and for the price it’s just what I wanted
A Bargain
It ticks all the boxes and even has features that my old one didn't have and which lasted for the last 15 years and so here's to this one lasting as long.
Great Value for Money
Good looking, compact, value for money and efficient.
Great Toaster
This toaster is great value for money and worth the money