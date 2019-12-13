By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2Twp13 White Toaster 2 Slice

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 2Twp13 White Toaster 2 Slice
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Product Description

  • 7 heat settings
  • Reheat, defrost and cancel functions
  • Anti-jam and automatic centring
  • - 7 heat settings
  • - Reheat, defrost and cancel functions
  • - Anti-jam and automatic centring
  • - Removable filter holder
  • - Non-drip Valve
  • - Transparent water tank
  • An essential in any kitchen, the Tesco 2-slice black toaster is both stylish and practical. Make sure you get perfect toast every time with the toasters 7 heat settings and automatic centring action while an anti-jam function reduces the risk of any accidents. The 2-slice toaster also boasts a defrost function, so you can toast bread straight from the freezer. A reheat button means you can heat up cold toast without burning it, and there's a cancel button in case you need to cut the cycle short.
  • In a sleek black plastic finish, this two-slice toaster from Tesco would look great sitting on any style of kitchen countertop. This toaster has a curved, minimalist body that is accentuated by silver-coloured trim, lever and buttons.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Too small for bread

1 stars

Oddly this toaster is too small to fit a normal slice of bread unless placed in portrait format. In that format not all of the bread is toasted (only about two thirds). As such it doesn't really fulfill it's role as a toaster unless you have access to some very small bread? Returning.

Cheap toaster

1 stars

Would only buy this if it was all I could afford. Ideal for students or people on a really tight budget.

Nice and compact

5 stars

I bought this for a holiday let and for the price it’s just what I wanted

A Bargain

5 stars

It ticks all the boxes and even has features that my old one didn't have and which lasted for the last 15 years and so here's to this one lasting as long.

Great Value for Money

5 stars

Good looking, compact, value for money and efficient.

Great Toaster

5 stars

This toaster is great value for money and worth the money

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics Tbjk14 Value Kettle

£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Tesco Jkrwp13 Rapid Boil White Plastic Kettle New

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Tesco Jkrbp13kettle Rapid Boil Black Plastic Kettle New

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Tesco Stainless Steel Pan Set 3Pc

£ 25.00
£25.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here