Shazans Peri Peri Diced Chicken Breast 500G

Oven cook

Instructions: Oven 25-30 minutes. 180°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 4.

Remove all packaging, cover with foil and cook in the centre of a preheated oven at 180°C (Fan 170°C) for 25-30 minutes. Remove foil approximately 10 minutes before end of the cooking time.

Cooking Precautions:

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.

If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Not suitable for cooking from frozen.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Shallow Fry 7-10 minutes. Medium Heat.

Remove all packaging.

Fry in a pan over a medium/high heat for 7-10 minutes.

Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions:

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.

If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

