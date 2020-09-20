Shazans Peri Peri Diced Chicken Breast 500G

It’s really nice and tasty.
It’s really nice and tasty.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ
Chicken (85%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Spices (Chilli, Paprika Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Ginger Powder), Salt, Red Peppers, Garlic Powder, Herbs (Coriander Leaf, Parsley, Oregano, Basil, Thyme), Colours (Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract)
Keep refrigerated between -2°C and +4°C. Once opened use immediately.Do not exceed the use by date. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Important: If the food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven 25-30 minutes. 180°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging, cover with foil and cook in the centre of a preheated oven at 180°C (Fan 170°C) for 25-30 minutes. Remove foil approximately 10 minutes before end of the cooking time.
Cooking Precautions:
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Shallow Fry 7-10 minutes. Medium Heat.
Remove all packaging.
Fry in a pan over a medium/high heat for 7-10 minutes.
Turn occasionally.
Cooking Precautions:
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Produced in the UK
This pack contains approx. 4 servings
Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Raw as sold 100g contains
|An ovencooked serving (100g) contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|541kJ
|647kJ
|8%
|8400kJ
|-
|129kcal
|154kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|4.6g
|7%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.9g
|5%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.7g
|260g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|20.7g
|27.6g
|50g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.0g
|17%
|6g
|This pack contains approx. 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cautions: Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain. This product contains raw meat.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
It’s really nice and tasty.