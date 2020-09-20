We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Shazans Peri Peri Diced Chicken Breast 500G

4(1)Write a review
Shazans Peri Peri Diced Chicken Breast 500G
£ 4.00
£8.00/kg
An ovencooked serving (100g) contains:
  • Energy647kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A Diced Chicken Breast Fillets with a Peri Peri Glaze
  • For more information on our products, please visit our website www.shazans.com.
  • Fresh Class A
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (85%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Spices (Chilli, Paprika Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Ginger Powder), Salt, Red Peppers, Garlic Powder, Herbs (Coriander Leaf, Parsley, Oregano, Basil, Thyme), Colours (Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract)

Storage

Keep refrigerated between -2°C and +4°C. Once opened use immediately.Do not exceed the use by date. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Important: If the food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven 25-30 minutes. 180°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging, cover with foil and cook in the centre of a preheated oven at 180°C (Fan 170°C) for 25-30 minutes. Remove foil approximately 10 minutes before end of the cooking time.
Cooking Precautions:
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Shallow Fry 7-10 minutes. Medium Heat.
Remove all packaging.
Fry in a pan over a medium/high heat for 7-10 minutes.
Turn occasionally.
Cooking Precautions:
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting:
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Ensure product is completely defrosted before cooking.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines.
  • No need to wash Poultry before cooking.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Upon opening a faint smell is released from the pack. This is normal and will disappear when the meat is exposed to the air.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • Cautions:
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.
  • This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Shazan Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,

Return to

  • Shazan Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,
  • PR1 1GQ.
  • Telephone: 01772 627701
  • Email: info@shazans.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesRaw as sold 100g containsAn ovencooked serving (100g) contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy541kJ647kJ8%8400kJ
-129kcal154kcal2000kcal
Fat4.8g4.6g7%70g
of which saturates0.8g0.9g5%20g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.7g260g
of which sugars0.1g0.2g<1%90g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein20.7g27.6g50g
Salt0.9g1.0g17%6g
This pack contains approx. 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Safety information

Cautions: Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain. This product contains raw meat.

View all Fresh Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It’s really nice and tasty.

4 stars

It’s really nice and tasty.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here