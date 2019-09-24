Tesco Finest British Free Range Chicken Crown with Pork, Leek, Pancetta and Thyme Stuffing 0.9kg-1.1kg Serves 4
- Energy1328kJ 317kcal16%
- Fat15.2g22%
- Saturates5.5g28%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ / 185kcal
Product Description
- Free range corn fed, skin on, bone-in chicken breast crown with pork, leek, pancetta and thyme stuffing, topped with oak and beech smoked dry cured pancetta, and parsley garnish.
- Our Tesco Finest chicken is reared for us on British farms by our trusted farmers. They’re free to roam naturally on grass pastures and enjoy a diet rich in corn, which makes the meat rich and full of flavour. We've complemented the meat with a gluten free stuffing made of outdoor bred British pork, leek, pancetta and thyme, and it's dressed with dry cured pancetta that's smoked over oak and beechwood. Free range corn fed, skin on, bone in chicken breast crown with pork, leek, pancetta and thyme stuffing, topped with oak and beech smoked dry cured pancetta, and parsley garnish. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Our Tesco Finest chicken is reared for us on British farms by our trusted farmers. They’re free to roam naturally on grass pastures and enjoy a diet rich in corn, which makes the meat rich and full of flavour. We've complemented the meat with a gluten free stuffing made of outdoor bred British pork, leek, pancetta and thyme, and it's dressed with dry cured pancetta that's smoked over oak and beechwood.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (80%), Pork, Leek, Pancetta and Thyme Stuffing (15%) [Pork Shoulder, Leek, Oak Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Onion, Pork Belly, Water, Pork Fat, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch (Sulphites), Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Thyme, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Starch (Sulphites), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Dextrose (Sulphites), Nutmeg], Oak and Beech Smoked Dry Cured Pancetta (4.5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions opposite. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: OVEN From Chilled 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1 hr 30 mins Cover loosely with foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove foil, baste and cook for a further 20 minutes. Take care when removing the chicken from the oven as there will be some hot juices within the foil tray. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove the outer packaging and leave the chicken in the foil tray, disposing of packaging carefully.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
- If they are pink, continue cooking for 15 more minutes and retest.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: This product will contain bones.The pancetta in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Stuffing may contain bone.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a joint (171g**)
|Energy
|777kJ / 185kcal
|1328kJ / 317kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|26.0g
|44.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1000g typically weighs 816g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: This product will contain bones.The pancetta in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Stuffing may contain bone.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019