Tesco Two Pork, Bacon and Leek Stuffed Turkey Parcels 410g Serves 2

- Energy1356kJ 324kcal16%
- Fat15.0g21%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars4.9g5%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ / 190kcal
Product Description
- turkey breast wrapped around a gluten free pork, bacon and leek stuffing, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water and topped with a bay leaf with a sachet of spiced cranberry and redcurrant glaze.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, The Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Hand tied turkey breast parcels filled with a tasty pork, bacon and leek stuffing, comes with a spiced cranberry glaze to finish. Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers. Ideal for smaller households, this comes in an oven ready foil tray, and already pre portioned for convenience. Serve with roast potatoes, seasonal roasted vegetables.
- Hand wrapped turkey breast with spiced cranberry glaze.
- Pack size: 410g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (60%), Gluten Free Pork, Leek and Bacon Stuffing (19%)(Pork, Pork Fat, Leek, Water, Dried Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Sea Salt, Butter (Milk), Chive, Parsley, Sage, Sugar, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose), Spiced Cranberry and Redcurrant Glaze Sachet (12%)(Water, Redcurrant, Cranberry, Sugar, White Sugar, Cranberry Concentrate, Redcurrant Concentrate, Cinnamon Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sucrose, Sunflower Oil, Preservatives (Sulphur Dioxide, Sodium Metabisulphite)), Smoked Streaky Bacon with added water (7%)(Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)), Bay Leaf, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- Contains pork and milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by the 'use by' date shown. For Use by date, see front of label.Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 35mins
Remove sleeve and film lid Remove sachet and place to the side Place in a roasting tin in the centre of the the oven for 30 minutes Baste parcels occasionally during cooking process Remove from the oven and pour over glaze then return to the oven for a further 5 minutes After cooking time cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes Before carving remove the parcels from the foil tray and ensure the ovenable pad is removed.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
- If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Oven cook from chilled only.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution.This product contains raw meat.Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Paper widely recycled
Net Contents
410g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|798kJ / 190kcal
|1356kJ / 324kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|8.0g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Protein
|22.8g
|38.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 410g typically weighs 340g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution.This product contains raw meat.Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
