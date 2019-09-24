Tesco Pork and Apple Stuffed Two Bird Roast 650g Serves 3

- Energy1477kJ 354kcal18%
- Fat21.0g30%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984kJ / 236kcal
Product Description
- Boneless duck and turkey breast joint with a gluten free pork and apple stuffing, topped with bay leaf.
- British duck and turkey breast and a pork and apple stuffing, topped with bay leaves. Our British two bird roast has the perfect combination of rich duck breast, tender and moist turkey breast both complimented by a balanced British pork and apple stuffing. Reared on approved British farms. Hand prepared and finished with bay leaves by our small skilled team. Our boneless two bird roast is easy to carve and is a perfect smaller joint to serve during the festive period. Serve with roast potatoes, seasonal roasted vegetables. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- Pork & Apple Stuffed Two Bird Roast From trusted farms. Boneless duck and turkey breast hand prepared by butchers.
- Pack size: 650g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck (62%), Gluten Free Pork and Apple Stuffing (21%) [Pork, Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Dried Apple, Apple, Salt, Parsley, Concentrated Apple Juice, Coriander, Maize Starch, Demerara Sugar, Caster Sugar, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Sage, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Cinnamon, Clove], Turkey Breast (16%), Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 20-30 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Store joint in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 1hr 15mins
Pre-heat oven. Keep the joint in the foil tray and place on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Allow to rest for 10 - 20 minutes before carving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils throughly after contact with raw meat.
- No need to wash poultry before cooking
- Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
- If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pad. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Net Contents
650g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|984kJ / 236kcal
|1477kJ / 354kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|21.0g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|25.0g
|37.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions , with stuffing 650g typically weighs 444g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
