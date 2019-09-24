By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pork and Apple Stuffed Two Bird Roast 650g Serves 3

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Pork and Apple Stuffed Two Bird Roast 650g Serves 3

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£18.47/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Per 150g
  • Energy1477kJ 354kcal
    18%
  • Fat21.0g
    30%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless duck and turkey breast joint with a gluten free pork and apple stuffing, topped with bay leaf.
  • British duck and turkey breast and a pork and apple stuffing, topped with bay leaves. Our British two bird roast has the perfect combination of rich duck breast, tender and moist turkey breast both complimented by a balanced British pork and apple stuffing. Reared on approved British farms. Hand prepared and finished with bay leaves by our small skilled team. Our boneless two bird roast is easy to carve and is a perfect smaller joint to serve during the festive period. Serve with roast potatoes, seasonal roasted vegetables. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
  • Pork & Apple Stuffed Two Bird Roast From trusted farms. Boneless duck and turkey breast hand prepared by butchers.
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (62%), Gluten Free Pork and Apple Stuffing (21%) [Pork, Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Dried Apple, Apple, Salt, Parsley, Concentrated Apple Juice, Coriander, Maize Starch, Demerara Sugar, Caster Sugar, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Sage, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Cinnamon, Clove], Turkey Breast (16%), Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 20-30 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Store joint in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 1hr 15mins
Pre-heat oven. Keep the joint in the foil tray and place on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Allow to rest for 10 - 20 minutes before carving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils throughly after contact with raw meat.
  • No need to wash poultry before cooking
  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
  • If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pad. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

650g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy984kJ / 236kcal1477kJ / 354kcal
Fat14.0g21.0g
Saturates4.6g6.9g
Carbohydrate2.2g3.3g
Sugars1.1g1.7g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein25.0g37.5g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions , with stuffing 650g typically weighs 444g.--
When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

£ 2.50
£1.20/100g

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Crackling Three Pork Roast with Apple, Cranberry and Honey Stuffing 1.5kg-1.8kg Serves 6

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.60
£7.00/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Finest Four Mini Christmas Tree Pots 315g Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 8.00
£2.54/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here