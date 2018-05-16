Freederm Clear Skin Serum 50Ml

Product Description
- Clear Skin Serum
- Freederm Clear Skin Serum is specifically formulated by experts to visibly reduce imperfections for clearer, healthier looking skin.
- For daily care
- Visibly reduces imperfections for clearer, healthier looking skin
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Sodium Polyacrylate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Allantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Panthenol, Ethylhexylglycerin
Storage
Store at room temperature. Best used before the end of the month shown on the container.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: After cleansing, apply over face and throat with light upward strokes. Use daily.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. If Freederm Clear Skin Serum does come into contact with the eyes, flush thoroughly with warm water. If irritation persists, consult your doctor.
- Do not use if you are sensitive to, or experience irritation from, any of the ingredients.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY
Distributor address
Return to
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
Using Product Information
