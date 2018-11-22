By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature's Path Envirokidz Chocolate Choco Chimps284g

Nature's Path Envirokidz Chocolate Choco Chimps284g
£ 3.00
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Chocolate Flavoured Cereal Balls
  • Be a Chimp Guardian
  • Find out more at janegoodall.org/envirokidz
  • The Jane Goodall Institute
  • 1% for the planet member
  • Every time you choose EnviroKidz, we donate 1% of sales to environmental education and conservation projects that help save endangered animals. That really adds up! With your help...
  • We've Donated Over $3 Million so far!
  • Find out more at envirokidz.com
  • Climate Neutral by 2020
  • We have a big goal:
  • Climate Neutral by 2020. That means reducing greenhouse gas emissions, supporting green energy projects and improving our carbon footprint.
  • Zero Waste
  • EnviroKidz products are made in Certified Zero Waste facilities, preserving water, using green energy, composting & recycling
  • You can help too! Look at the bottom to see how to recycle
  • Let's stay connected!
  • Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest: www.envirokidz.com
  • 9g sugar*
  • *per 30g serving
  • Our Family Mission
  • "To always leave the earth better than we found it."
  • -Rupert Stephens-
  • (Dad of our founder)
  • That's why our products are:
  • Always Organic
  • Our cereals and snacks are made from the best organic ingredients, grown in harmony with nature on healthy, organic farms.
  • Non-GMO
  • Our products are certified organic and non-GMO, because it's the better choice for our bodies and our planet.
  • Settling of contents may occur during transit
  • Organic
  • Gluten, dairy and wheat free
  • High in fibre (contains 6.3g fibre per 100g)
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 284g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Corn Meal*, Corn Meal*, Cane Sugar*, Fair Trade Cocoa Powder (5%)*, Molasses*, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, *Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soy

Storage

Store in a dry place.

Produce of

Product of USA

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

284g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving (without Milk)
Energy 1534kJ460kJ
-367kcal110kcal
Fat 3.3g1.0g
Of which saturates 1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate 87.0g26.0g
Of which sugars 30.0g9.0g
Fibre 6.7g2.0g
Protein 6.7g2.0g
Salt 0.75g0.23g

2 and 4 year old love these

5 stars

My boy loves these. Please bring them back!

I love this product but it always unavailable :(

5 stars

I love this product but it always unavailable :(

