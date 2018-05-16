Freederm Oil-Free Perfecting Moisturiser 50Ml

- Long-lasting hydration that works with the skin to visibly reduce spots, help prevent breakouts and improve skin texture.
- How It Works
- Our moisturiser contains niacinamide, a water-soluble vitamin, which works to visibly improve the complexion and is essential for clear healthy skin. With shea butter to hydrate and condition the skin and spot fighting antibacterial ingredients to help prevent future breakouts.
- Reduces spots
- Prevents breakouts
- Lasting hydration
- With niacinamide
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Isononyl Isononanoate, Propylene Glycol, Shea Butter Oleyl Esters, Shea Butter Cetyl Esters, Niacinamide, Glycerin, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Benzalkonium Chloride, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Apply daily to face and neck after cleansing thoroughly.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS
- For use on the skin only.
- Do not use if you are sensitive to chlorhexidine or experience irritation from any of the other ingredients. Avoid contact with eyes; if contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with warm water.
Distributor address
- DDD Ltd,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK.
Return to
- DDD Ltd,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
