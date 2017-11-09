Olay Total Effects Mini Day 15Ml

Mrs
i recived my free samples and I LOVE IT i work full time nights in support care with a bunch of fab girls i gave samples to and they loved it too defo recommed it ws ace to look human again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great daily moisturiser
I was slightly skeptical at using this moisturiser because I normally use one with factor 50- my skin is quite sun sensitive. However I was pleasantly suprised. It went on easily and was easily absorbed into my skin. The factor 15 spf must work because I've had no sun reaction (although it hasn't been that sunny!). I have had a few people commenting that I'm looking younger!! Not sure what it is that's making me look younger, maybe I have less wrinkles or maybe my skin is more glowing... whatever it is I like it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
perfect
Its a perfect moisuriser. Goes on weel, absorbed easily and leaves skin smooth and soft. The fragrance is just divine and I love it.
Moisturiser
One of the best I've used not greasy light on skin definitely recommend
Best of All
I have tried many brands of anti ageing moisturizers but Olay Total effects is the one which has more effective results as compared.
Best daily moisturiser
Absolutely love this product. So hydrating and effective in moisturising. Great under make-up. Left my skin smooth, clear and comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Play Total affects featherweight
Feels very light on the skin, absorbs quickly so makeup goes on easily, love it!
Love Olay
I have used Olay for years and have changed from time to time but always end up back with Olay just works for me.
I love this
It has to be one of the best moisturisers I have ever had. Not too thick and not to thin, it absorbs into your skin fast leaving it feeling nice smooth and soft. The fact that it is an spf 15 is an added bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A real surprise this one!!!
When I read the label on this moisturiser, I thought this won't give my skin the coverage I like...I was wrong. My skin felt smooth, with a dewy finish, & a lovely matt hint of colour. I didn't think I needed anything else for during the day, so I'm really blown away by this...another winner from Olay. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]