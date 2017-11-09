By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Total Effects Mini Day 15Ml

4.5(202)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Total Effects Mini Day 15Ml
£ 8.00
£53.34/100ml
  • Olay Total Effects 7in1 Day Cream with SPF15 is an anti-ageing moisturiser that fights the 7 signs of ageing for a radiant and fabulous skin. It’s Olay’s simple, smart approach for youthful, healthier looking skin that can better stand the test of time. It gives 7 skin benefits in one product: 1. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles 2. Moisturises 3. Evens skin tone 4. Refines look of pores 5. Smoothes the texture of the skin 6. Brightens 7. Helps to restore skin's firmness. It contains Niacinamide and Antioxidants. Olay Total Effects Cream exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin. Its non-greasy, fast absorbing formula will not clog the pores of the skin.
  • Fights the 7 signs of ageing for a glowing and fabulous skin
  • 7 benefits in one help keep skin at its youthful, radiant best
  • With Niacinamide and Antioxidants
  • Exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin
  • Broad Spectrum SPF 15 delivers UVA/UVB protection in non-greasy formula
  • Will not clog pores
  • Fast-absorbing Formula
  • Pack size: 15ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Isopropyl Isostearate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Panthenol, Octocrylene, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Zinc Oxide (Nano), Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, BHT, Caprylyl Glycol, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Carbomer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Citric Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, C13-14 Alkane, PTFE, 1.2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylparaben, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylparaben, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 19140, Caramel, CI 16035

Poland

  • Smooth on clean face and neck. For best results, use daily.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

15 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Mrs

5 stars

i recived my free samples and I LOVE IT i work full time nights in support care with a bunch of fab girls i gave samples to and they loved it too defo recommed it ws ace to look human again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great daily moisturiser

5 stars

I was slightly skeptical at using this moisturiser because I normally use one with factor 50- my skin is quite sun sensitive. However I was pleasantly suprised. It went on easily and was easily absorbed into my skin. The factor 15 spf must work because I've had no sun reaction (although it hasn't been that sunny!). I have had a few people commenting that I'm looking younger!! Not sure what it is that's making me look younger, maybe I have less wrinkles or maybe my skin is more glowing... whatever it is I like it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

perfect

5 stars

Its a perfect moisuriser. Goes on weel, absorbed easily and leaves skin smooth and soft. The fragrance is just divine and I love it.

Moisturiser

5 stars

One of the best I've used not greasy light on skin definitely recommend

Best of All

5 stars

I have tried many brands of anti ageing moisturizers but Olay Total effects is the one which has more effective results as compared.

Best daily moisturiser

5 stars

Absolutely love this product. So hydrating and effective in moisturising. Great under make-up. Left my skin smooth, clear and comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Play Total affects featherweight

4 stars

Feels very light on the skin, absorbs quickly so makeup goes on easily, love it!

Love Olay

5 stars

I have used Olay for years and have changed from time to time but always end up back with Olay just works for me.

I love this

5 stars

It has to be one of the best moisturisers I have ever had. Not too thick and not to thin, it absorbs into your skin fast leaving it feeling nice smooth and soft. The fact that it is an spf 15 is an added bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A real surprise this one!!!

5 stars

When I read the label on this moisturiser, I thought this won't give my skin the coverage I like...I was wrong. My skin felt smooth, with a dewy finish, & a lovely matt hint of colour. I didn't think I needed anything else for during the day, so I'm really blown away by this...another winner from Olay. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

