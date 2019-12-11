Barilla Gluten Free Spaghetti 400G

best gluten free pasta
Texture like normal spaghetti, reheats well too
Offer
White Corn Flour (65%), Yellow Corn Flour (29.5%), Rice Flour (5%), Water, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before: See Side
The package contains approximately 5 servings
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|85g (1)
|%RI(2)/85g
|Energy kJ
|1524
|1295
|15%
|kcal
|359
|305
|15%
|Fat g
|1,8
|1,5
|2%
|Of which Saturates g
|0,3
|0,2
|1%
|Carbohydrate g
|78,7
|66,9
|26%
|Of which Sugars g
|1,2
|1,0
|1%
|Fibre g
|1,1
|0,9
|Protein g
|6,5
|5,5
|11%
|Salt g
|0,003
|0,002
|0%
|(1) 85g = Example of a serving
|-
|-
|-
|The package contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|(2) RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019