Barilla Gluten Free Fusilli 400G

Barilla Gluten Free Fusilli 400G
Product Description

  • Gluten-Free Pasta Fusilli
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

White Corn Flour (65%), Yellow Corn Flour (29.5%), Rice Flour (5%), Water, Emulsifier: E471

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeFor best before, see base

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Bring a pan of water to the boil (1 litre for every 100g of pasta). Add pasta to boiling water and boil for 11 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Number of uses

The package contains approximately 5 servings

Name and address

  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
  • Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • Parma,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.barilla.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g85g(1)%RI(2)/85g
Energy 1524kJ1295kJ
kJ/kcal359kcal305kcal15%
Fat 1.8g1.5g2%
of which saturates 0.3g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 78.7g66.9g26%
of which sugars 1.2g1.0g1%
Fibre 1.1g0.9g
Protein 6.5g5.5g11%
Salt 0.003g0.002g0%
(1)85g = example of a serving. The package contains approximately 5 servings---
(2)RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

the best GF pasta from TESCO

5 stars

the best GF pasta from TESCO

